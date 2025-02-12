Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline 2024: Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Clinical Trial Insights

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insights

As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market.

The Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report:

• Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Daiichi Sankyo, Inc, Amgen, Compugen Ltd, NextCure, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, SOTIO Biotech B.V., Akeso, Allarity Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, CanariaBio Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., and others, are developing therapies for the Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment

• Emerging Advanced Ovarian Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- DS-6000a, AMG-794, COM701, NC762, SON-1010, SOT101, AK112, 2X-121, Pembrolizumab, Oregovomab, Stenoparib, DP-303c, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Advanced Ovarian Cancer market in the coming years.

• In November 2024, IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage company advancing its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, has announced new clinical data from the recently completed Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study of IMNN-001, an investigational interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy for advanced ovarian cancer developed using its proprietary TheraPlas® technology. The findings will be showcased in a late-breaking poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting.

• In August 2024, South Korean biopharmaceutical firm CanariaBio has completed subject enrollment for its Phase II clinical trial evaluating oregovomab in combination with chemotherapy for advanced epithelial ovarian cancer. Known as FLORA-6, this double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multicenter study aims to assess the effectiveness of oregovomab alongside chemotherapy agents paclitaxel and carboplatin as a neo-adjuvant treatment for newly diagnosed patients.

• In October 2024, Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of innovative multifunctional biotherapeutics for challenging diseases, has announced the dosing of the first patient in its first-in-human Phase 1 trial (NCT06523803). This study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of the investigational therapy ZW171 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other MSLN-expressing cancers

• In May 2024, EVT801, a highly selective small-molecule VEGFR3 TKI, demonstrated good tolerability in patients with advanced solid tumors, with a 46% stable disease rate observed in advanced ovarian cancer patients, as reported in a Phase 1 trial (NCT05114668).

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Overview

When it comes to women with gynecological cancer diagnoses, ovarian cancer is the most common cause of death. In general, it ranks as the fifth most common cause of mortality for women. Poor outcomes from this disease are caused by the majority of cases being discovered at an advanced stage.

Emerging Advanced Ovarian Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:

• DS-6000a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc

• AMG-794: Amgen

• COM701: Compugen Ltd

• NC762: NextCure

• SON-1010: Sonnet BioTherapeutics

• SOT101: SOTIO Biotech B.V.

• AK112: Akeso

• 2X-121: Allarity Therapeutics

• Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

• Oregovomab: CanariaBio Inc.

• Stenoparib: Allarity Therapeutics

• DP-303c: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Route of Administration

Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Topical.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Molecule Type

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer Assessment by Product Type

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer By Stage and Product Type

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Advanced Ovarian Cancer Report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late-stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I)

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

• Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Advanced Ovarian Cancer are - Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., Glycotope, ImmunoGen, OncoQuest, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bayer, Xennials Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ellipses Pharma, Merck KGaA, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., MaxCyte, Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., and others.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

The Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Ovarian Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Advanced Ovarian Cancer Treatment.

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Advanced Ovarian Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers

• Increasing prevalence of Advanced Ovarian Cancer, increasing research and development activities, launch of novel drugs are some of the important factors that are fueling the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers

• However, huge expenditure of the treatment methods, adverse effects associated with the drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market growth.

Scope of Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

• Coverage: Global

• Key Advanced Ovarian Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc, Amgen, Compugen Ltd, NextCure, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, SOTIO Biotech B.V., Akeso, Allarity Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, CanariaBio Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., and others

• Key Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapies: DS-6000a, AMG-794, COM701, NC762, SON-1010, SOT101, AK112, 2X-121, Pembrolizumab, Oregovomab, Stenoparib, DP-303c, and others

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Advanced Ovarian Cancer current marketed and Advanced Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies

• Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Advanced Ovarian Cancer market drivers and Advanced Ovarian Cancer market barriers

