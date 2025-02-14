Family Law Attorney Nancy L. Sponseller Joins Divorce With Respect Week®

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

This nationwide effort is an opportunity to learn about different divorce options like the Collaborative Divorce process.

Divorce is more than just a legal process, it is a significant life change” — Nancy L. Sponseller

OH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohio family law attorney Nancy L. Sponseller is offering free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 3-9, 2025, during the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week. This nationwide effort is an opportunity to learn about different divorce options like the Collaborative Divorce process that keeps the case out of the courtroom.“Divorce is more than just a legal process,it is a significant life change,” said Sponseller. “Through Divorce With Respect Week, I'm excited to offer families the opportunity to explore better divorce options like Collaborative Divorce which emphasizes communication, and preserving family relationships post divorce.”Nancy L. Sponseller graduated from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 1977. She went on to establish her own practice in 1984 where she practices in the areas of family law and estate planning. To learn more about Sponseller visit https://sponsellerlaw.com/ Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with Sponseller during Divorce With Respect Week. This is the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Weekand the website will include divorce professionals from across the United States that are participating in this effort to grow awareness of Collaborative Divorce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.