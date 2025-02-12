ABTS Marks 30 Years Beyond Convention with a New Website and Enhanced Services

ABTS, 30 Years Beyond Convention

ABTS Convention Services proudly celebrates 30 years of delivering world-class solutions that expand international presence and impact.

For 30 years, ABTS has been committed to exceptional customer service through trust and expertise. Our new website and divisions reflect our dedication to shaping the future of global medical meetings” — Davide Veglia, President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABTS Convention Services proudly celebrates 30 years of delivering world-class solutions for U.S. medical associations. As a global leader in medical meeting management, ABTS continues to empower clients with tailored services that expand international presence and impact.To commemorate this milestone, ABTS is launching a newly redesigned website and refining its focus on five specialized service divisions:1. Association International Housing : Focused on US medical meetings, seamlessly managing housing logistics for industry-sponsored international doctors.2. Sponsored Groups Management: Streamlined logistics and personalized service for industry-sponsored groups attending global medical conferences.3. Global Travel: Comprehensive end-to-end travel planning for medical professionals, sponsors, and corporate clients worldwide.4. Compliance & Marketing: Ensuring international regulatory adherence while expanding event reach with multilingual campaigns and strategic outreach.5. Global Event Management (PCO): Expert planning and execution of global medical meetings, focusing on education, compliance, and professional development.“For 30 years, ABTS has been committed to delivering exceptional customer service through trust, expertise, and authenticity, ” said Davide Veglia, President of ABTS. “Our new website and enhanced service offerings reflect our dedication to shaping the future of global medical meetings.”Discover how ABTS continues to set the standard in global medical meetings by visiting www.abtscs.com About ABTS Convention ServicesFounded in 1995, ABTS Convention Services is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with satellite offices in Belgrade, Serbia, and Chicago, Illinois. ABTS provides tailored solutions to U.S. medical associations, helping clients achieve global success through innovative and client-focused services. ABTS is your dedicated partner for seamless, compliant, and impactful medical conferences worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact:Patricia AndradeVP of Marketing & Compliancepandrade@abtscs.com305.562.1211

