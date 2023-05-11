Deborah Sas Joins ABTS Convention Services as Vice President of Client Services
ABTS, the leading provider of conference solutions for international audiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deborah Sas as VP of Client Services.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ABTS Convention Services, the leading provider of large-scale conference solutions for international audiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deborah Sas as Vice President of Client Services.
In her new role, Deborah will play a critical role in implementing, growing, maintaining, and retaining relationships with ABTS’ clients. She will work collaboratively across the organization to ensure that ABTS exceeds client expectations and drives superior customer experiences. Deborah is instrumental in developing strategies and goals, both externally with the client and internally with the management and operational teams, to build strong, long-lasting relationships with our clients.
Deborah brings over 15 years of leadership experience in non-profit client management to her new role at ABTS. Prior to joining the company, Deborah held key positions at esteemed organizations such as Multiview, MCI USA, and the American Society of Association Executives. In these roles, she was responsible for overall growth and direction of client engagement and revenue-generating programs. Deborah successfully developed branding and advertising campaigns, shaped sales and fulfillment processes, and served as the main point of contact for special clients. Additionally, she played a crucial role in fundraising and special events, working on marketing and onsite activation opportunities.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Deborah Sas has also served as a consultant for non-profit organizations, aiding them in developing value-based client fulfillment programs with comprehensive marketing platforms. She is widely recognized for her expertise and has been invited to speak on trends in non-dues revenue and branding at prestigious industry events, including IEG and PCMA annual meetings.
Deborah's dedication to her work is matched by her enthusiasm for life outside the office. A proud New Yorker currently residing in Chicago, she enjoys spending quality time with her daughter, baking, and imparting her knowledge of the history of the NY Yankees. When in Miami, she can be found exploring the waters on a paddleboard off Key Biscayne.
ABTS Convention Services is thrilled to have Deborah Sas on board, bringing her wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the position of Vice President of Client Services. Her strong leadership, strategic mindset, and commitment to customer satisfaction will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the organization.
About ABTS Convention Services:
ABTS is the leading provider of large-scale conference solutions for international audiences, including the development of internationally-friendly housing products and processes, concierge-level management of international sponsors, and global sales and marketing strategies.
For 28 years ABTS Convention Services has specialized in providing a comprehensive range of services essential for the creation of successful meetings, exhibitions, and special events serving event creators and housing & registration providers. ABTS partners with nonprofits, corporations, and associations worldwide. With offices in the US and Europe, our reach extends to South America, Europe, and Asia. Our multicultural multilingual team maintains a global network of over 50,000 international planners. www.abtscs.com
