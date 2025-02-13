SCCG Partners with SFT Combat to Unlock Sports Betting Sponsorships for Brazil’s Largest MMA League

SCCG SFT COmbat Partnership

This collaboration will drive new revenue opportunities and enhance the commercial appeal of combat sports in Brazil.

Brazil is one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving sports betting markets in the world, and combat sports hold a special place in its culture.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming advisory and sponsorship development, has announced a strategic partnership with SFT Combat, Brazil’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, to facilitate betting sponsorship opportunities within Brazil’s rapidly growing sports betting market.

SFT Combat has redefined the landscape of combat sports in Brazil, boasting the largest roster of top-ranked national fighters and an unmatched commitment to fair, balanced matchups. The promotion stands as the only combat sports event in Brazil to air the entire fight card on free-to-air network television, providing unparalleled continuity and exposure. This approach allows fans to follow fighters’ careers from their early bouts to championship moments, creating deep connections with the athletes and elevating the sport’s reach.

With over 160 fights broadcasted, 77 hours of televised content, and a nationwide audience that has averaged 1.4 million weekly viewers—peaking at 2.5 million—all in 2024, SFT Combat has solidified itself as a dominant force in Brazilian sports entertainment. It has also introduced a new level of high-intensity combat with SFT Xtreme, a striking-only discipline featuring 100% stand-up action with no wrestling or ground fighting, which has quickly become a fan favorite. Some believe its adrenaline-fueled format has the potential to surpass MMA in mainstream popularity.

Through this partnership, SCCG Management will leverage its expertise in the Brazilian gaming market to connect SFT Combat with leading sports betting operators and brands. SCCG has a proven track record of securing high-impact sponsorship deals across sports, with partnerships that include the Cincinnati Bengals, Colorado Rockies, Hendrick Motorsports, and Pillow Fight Championship. By tapping into SCCG’s global network and industry expertise, this collaboration will drive new revenue opportunities and enhance the commercial appeal of combat sports in Brazil.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, stated:

“Brazil is one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving sports betting markets in the world, and combat sports hold a special place in its culture. Our partnership with SFT Combat allows us to bring top-tier betting brands into this thriving ecosystem while ensuring sponsorships are strategically aligned with the promotion’s elite-level competition and massive television audience. SCCG specializes in securing the right partners for the right opportunities, and we’re thrilled to help drive SFT Combat’s sponsorship growth in the gaming sector.”

David Hudson, President of SFT Combat, commented:

“I am absolutely thrilled about this groundbreaking partnership! Brazil isn’t just a country—it’s the powerhouse exporting the finest MMA talent outside the US. With a roster of world-class fighters, our nation is uniquely positioned to host events that captivate the global stage. This alliance is a pivotal step, one that will not only showcase our unmatched talent but also propel us towards creating truly world-class events. Together, we’re redefining the future of combat sports!”

SFT Combat has thrived under David Hudson’s leadership for the past six years, during which he has transformed the promotion into a media powerhouse. Before assuming the presidency, Hudson honed his craft at Swen Group, SFT’s parent company, where he earned accolades as an award-winning producer in film and video production. His innovative approach and entertainment-driven vision have reshaped the spectacle of combat sports, setting SFT apart from traditional fight promotions.

SCCG Management brings unparalleled experience in navigating regulatory landscapes, structuring high-value sponsorship agreements, and maximizing brand exposure for sports properties. Through this collaboration, SCCG will support SFT Combat in identifying and securing sponsorships that align with its brand, determining the value of key sponsorship assets, and developing long-term strategic partnerships that go beyond traditional sponsorships to include co-development and revenue-sharing opportunities. As the Brazilian sports betting market continues to expand, this partnership positions SFT Combat as a premier platform for operators looking to engage with one of the country’s most passionate fan bases.

About SFT Combat

SFT Combat is Brazil’s premier mixed martial arts and striking-based combat sports promotion, known for its elite competition, fair matchmaking, and action-packed fight cards. As the only event in Brazil to broadcast full fight cards on free-to-air network TV, SFT provides an unrivaled viewing experience that allows fans to follow their favorite athletes throughout their careers. In addition to MMA, SFT’s Xtreme division—a striking-only format featuring punches, kicks, and knees—has quickly gained popularity, offering nonstop action and a unique appeal that some believe could surpass MMA in mainstream recognition. With a nationwide presence on BAND, SFT Combat reaches an average of 1.4 million viewers per event, with peak nights drawing up to 2.5 million viewers, consistently ranking among the most-watched sports programs in Brazil.

https://www.sftcombat.com/



About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.