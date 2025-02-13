NightRide Thermal Exhibiting at Disasters Expo Miami at Booth #462

Our technology is built for real-world emergencies—when every second counts. We’re excited to connect with first responders and emergency teams at Disasters Expo Miami.” — Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When disasters strike, visibility can mean the difference between chaos and control. That’s why NightRide Thermal is heading to Disasters Expo Miami 2024! As an exhibitor at the industry’s leading event for disaster preparedness and emergency response, we’re bringing our vehicle-mounted thermal cameras to Booth #462—ready for live demos, hands-on testing, and expert insights.NightRide at Disasters Expo Miami 2025Location: Booth #462, Miami Beach Convention CenterDate: March 5-6, 2025Meet us there for:• Live Demos – See NightRide’s thermal cameras in action• Hands-On Experience – Experience real-time thermal visibility• Expert Insights – Learn how thermal vision supports disaster responseOur rugged thermal cameras cut through smoke, fog, complete darkness, and extreme weather—giving emergency responders and disaster relief teams the confidence to navigate any situation.“Our technology is built for real-world emergencies—when every second counts,” said Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO at NightRide Thermal. “We’re excited to connect with first responders and emergency teams at Disasters Expo Miami to show them how thermal vision can be a game-changer in disaster operations.”🚨 Join us at Booth #462 and see how NightRide is redefining visibility in disaster response!About NightRide Thermal: NightRide Thermal manufactures vehicle-mounted thermal cameras that help first responders, law enforcement, and outdoor professionals see in complete darkness and extreme weather. Built for tough conditions, NightRide’s cameras bring unmatched clarity and confidence to those who need it most.About Disasters Expo: Disasters Expo Miami offers more than just a chance to see the latest tech. The event features keynote speakers, expert-led panel discussions, and opportunities for networking with industry leaders, emergency response teams, and innovators who are shaping the future of disaster management.

