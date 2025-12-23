NightRide Thermal to Exhibit at SHOT Show 2026 — Booth #43030
About SHOT Show
Recognized as one of the most influential events for the law-enforcement, shooting, hunting and outdoor industries, SHOT Show attracts tens of thousands of professionals every year. NightRide’s presence is a demonstration of the company’s continued expansion into public safety, security, government, hunting, ranching, and international markets. SHOT Show 2026 dedicates nearly one-third of its exhibit space to equipment for police departments, sheriff’s offices, SWAT teams, federal units, private security, and the armed forces. As agencies search for tools that improve visibility, support tactical decision-making, and enhance officer and community safety, NightRide is positioned as a standout solution.
NightRide’s U.S.-engineered and U.S.-manufactured thermal systems provide officers with the ability to:
• See beyond headlights into complete darkness
• Detect threats, suspects, hazards, and evidence from long distances
• Conduct rural and urban searches with wide-area 360° visibility
• Increase safety during nighttime patrol, traffic stops, and low-light operations
• Enhance situational awareness in fog, smoke, snow, dust, and rain
NightRide’s products mount on patrol vehicles, SUVs, UTVs, and tactical units in minutes, offering agencies a cost-effective, field-ready upgrade without the need for vehicle modification or complex installations.
Showcasing NightRide’s 2026 Lineup for Public Safety, Hunting and Outdoors
At Booth #43030, NightRide will offer hands-on demonstrations of its leading systems:
• NightRide 360: A high-resolution thermal camera built for hunting, ranching, search operations, perimeter security, firefighting and tactical patrol.
• NightRide Sentinel: Provides full situational awareness, even in complete darkness and severe weather. Built for search + rescue, firefighting, law enforcement & security.
• NightRide Trailblazer: A high-resolution thermal camera system. It extends vision beyond the reach of headlights, providing critical awareness for safer driving, tactical surveillance, and rescue operations. These systems help officers react faster, make safer decisions, and operate effectively in environments where visual clarity can mean the difference between risk and resolution.
A Message from NightRide Thermal
“This year’s SHOT Show is incredibly important for law enforcement in addition to the traditional hunting and outdoors community,” said Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO of NightRide Thermal. “Agencies are looking for real solutions that improve officer safety, enhance operational awareness, and work in the conditions where visibility is often non-existent. That’s exactly what NightRide delivers. We’re excited to meet departments, demonstrate our technology, and help equip teams with tools that truly make a difference.”
Visit NightRide at SHOT Show 2026
Booth: 43030
Dates: January 20–23, 2026
Location: The Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, Las Vegas
Hunting professionals, government agencies, tactical teams, distributors, and media partners are invited to visit the NightRide booth for live demos, product comparisons, and discussions on the best fit for each use case.
About NightRide Thermal
NightRide Thermal manufactures high-performance, vehicle-mounted thermal cameras for first responders, fleets, government, hunters, ranchers, and outdoor professionals. Proudly made in the USA, NightRide cameras deliver unparalleled visibility through darkness, dust, rain, snow, fog, and smoke. The company operates under an ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system and is expanding globally with ECE R10-certified technology.
