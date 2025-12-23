NightRide Thermal to Exhibit at SHOT Show 2026 — Booth #43030

NightRide 360 NightRide Trailblazer

SHOT Show is incredibly important for law enforcement in addition to hunting and outdoors. Agencies are looking for real solutions that improve officer safety and provide full situational awareness.” — Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NightRide Thermal , a US based company and market leader in vehicle-mounted thermal imaging systems, announced today that it will exhibit at SHOT Show 2026, taking place January 20–23, 2026 at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. NightRide will showcase its full line of next-generation thermal cameras at Booth #43030.About SHOT ShowRecognized as one of the most influential events for the law-enforcement, shooting, hunting and outdoor industries, SHOT Show attracts tens of thousands of professionals every year. NightRide’s presence is a demonstration of the company’s continued expansion into public safety , security, government, hunting, ranching, and international markets. SHOT Show 2026 dedicates nearly one-third of its exhibit space to equipment for police departments, sheriff’s offices, SWAT teams, federal units, private security, and the armed forces. As agencies search for tools that improve visibility, support tactical decision-making, and enhance officer and community safety, NightRide is positioned as a standout solution.NightRide’s U.S.-engineered and U.S.-manufactured thermal systems provide officers with the ability to:• See beyond headlights into complete darkness• Detect threats, suspects, hazards, and evidence from long distances• Conduct rural and urban searches with wide-area 360° visibility• Increase safety during nighttime patrol, traffic stops, and low-light operations• Enhance situational awareness in fog, smoke, snow, dust, and rainNightRide’s products mount on patrol vehicles, SUVs, UTVs, and tactical units in minutes, offering agencies a cost-effective, field-ready upgrade without the need for vehicle modification or complex installations.Showcasing NightRide’s 2026 Lineup for Public Safety, Hunting and OutdoorsAt Booth #43030, NightRide will offer hands-on demonstrations of its leading systems:• NightRide 360: A high-resolution thermal camera built for hunting, ranching, search operations, perimeter security, firefighting and tactical patrol.• NightRide Sentinel: Provides full situational awareness, even in complete darkness and severe weather. Built for search + rescue, firefighting, law enforcement & security.• NightRide Trailblazer: A high-resolution thermal camera system. It extends vision beyond the reach of headlights, providing critical awareness for safer driving, tactical surveillance, and rescue operations. These systems help officers react faster, make safer decisions, and operate effectively in environments where visual clarity can mean the difference between risk and resolution.A Message from NightRide Thermal“This year’s SHOT Show is incredibly important for law enforcement in addition to the traditional hunting and outdoors community,” said Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO of NightRide Thermal. “Agencies are looking for real solutions that improve officer safety, enhance operational awareness, and work in the conditions where visibility is often non-existent. That’s exactly what NightRide delivers. We’re excited to meet departments, demonstrate our technology, and help equip teams with tools that truly make a difference.”Visit NightRide at SHOT Show 2026Booth: 43030Dates: January 20–23, 2026Location: The Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, Las VegasHunting professionals, government agencies, tactical teams, distributors, and media partners are invited to visit the NightRide booth for live demos, product comparisons, and discussions on the best fit for each use case.About NightRide ThermalNightRide Thermal manufactures high-performance, vehicle-mounted thermal cameras for first responders, fleets, government, hunters, ranchers, and outdoor professionals. Proudly made in the USA, NightRide cameras deliver unparalleled visibility through darkness, dust, rain, snow, fog, and smoke. The company operates under an ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system and is expanding globally with ECE R10-certified technology.

NightRide - About Us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.