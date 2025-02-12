Diane McClelland selected as Top Co-founder and CEO of the Year by IAOTP

Diane McClelland honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diane McClelland, Co-founder of Girls STEAM. Institute™, was recently selected as Top Co-founder and CEO of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala With four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. McClelland has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. McClelland is the Co-founder and CEO of Girls STEAM Institute™, which is a nonprofit which focuses on engaging young girls ages 13-18 to explore becoming a STEAM entrepreneur using immersive technologies to create global collaborative technology. Celebrating 10 years in 2024, the organization is expanding its STEAM entrepreneurial program to young women 19-26 to mentor them in immersive technologies in addition to entrepreneurship, so they, as STEAM entrepreneurs, can increase their ability to build wealth and net worth. Girls and young women experience project-based learning and social-emotional learning experiences that frame the mentorship in leadership and entrepreneurship they receive from successful women business owners and STEAM experts in immersive technology.. Leadership, technology, interpersonal, relationship skills, and business acumen are necessary ingredients in becoming a successful STEAM entrepreneur.Prior to this venture, Ms. McClelland was Co- Founder and President/CEO of Astra Society International dba Astra Women's Business Alliance, which she held for over 18 years. Prior to that she co-founded her first non-profit, where she was also President and CEO, called Foundation for Women Business Owners, which focused on gaining access to capital and funding for women business owners.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to strategic planning, program management, business development, leadership and business strategy.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. McClelland studied International Business, Trade and Commerce at Portland State University – School of Business. She also received a Dartmouth Executive Education leadership certificate.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McClelland has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she was honored by Marquis Who’s Who for her expertise in the Non-Profit Sector. This year she will also be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Co-founder and CEO of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Diane McClelland for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. McClelland attributes much of her success to curiosity, empathy and a positive mindset, which has been instrumental in her leadership roles. Ms. McClelland is working on a new movement to increase the number of women business owners in the global supply chains who will mentor and hire GEN Z & Millennial Women STEAM entrepreneurs, steeped in immersive technologies into their supply chains.When not working, she enjoys writing, traveling and spending time with her family.For more information please visit: www.girlsteaminstitute.org About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.