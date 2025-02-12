AAFEA and WAEPA Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Federal Employees

AAFEA and WAEPA Seek to Empower Federal Employees

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African American Federal Executive Association (AAFEA) is excited to announce a new partnership with Worldwide Assurance of Employees for Public Agencies, Inc. ( WAEPA ) through the Strategic Impact Partnership Program. With a shared vision for fostering excellence in the federal workforce, WAEPA’s support will enhance AAFEA’s signature initiatives, including the SES Forum, scholarship programs, and the annual Leadership Development Workshop.This collaboration represents a significant step toward equipping federal leaders with the tools and opportunities needed for long-term success.“WAEPA is proud to affirm our commitment to serving the Federal community. Through our Strategic Impact Partnership program, we aim to support initiatives that provide tangible opportunities for leadership development, career advancement, and education, strengthening the future of the Federal workforce,” said WAEPA CEO Shane Canfield.“For 22 years, AAFEA has supported the professional development and advancement of African Americans into and within the senior ranks of the federal government. “AAFEA is honored to announce this partnership with WAEPA, a trusted provider of insurance solutions for federal employees,” said AAFEA President Tyra Dent. “This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to driving greater impact and supporting those who serve the nation. We look forward to working together to deliver greater value to the federal community.”For more information, please visit the AAFEA website or contact Tyra Dent at president@aafea.org.

