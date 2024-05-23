AAFEA to Conduct 20th Annual Leadership Development Workshop
The African American Federal Executive Association is dedicated to advancing GS-13 through SES Leadership Positions Among African Americans Federal Workers.
The Leadership Development Workshop is a must for those in federal leadership from GS-13-SES who want to be inspired, motivated, and propelled to their highest professional aspirations.”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- African American Federal Executive Association (AAFEA), the leading non-profit dedicated to supporting the advancement of African Americans into and within the federal government’s Senior Executive Service, will host its 20th Annual Leadership Development Workshop (LDW), June 4-6 at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in College Park, MD.
— President Tyra Dent
For 20 consecutive years, this event has brought together global thought leaders, industry experts, and C-suite executives committed to exchanging information, insights, and innovations that drive positive change within the federal sector. This year’s theme “Leading the Call to Action” is an imperative that encourages attendees to take intentional steps to provoke meaningful, measurable change, spur proactive engagement, and drive towards advancement of African Americans among the senior leadership ranks of the federal government.
An esteemed slate of speakers from across the public and private sector will delve into key topics that shape exceptional federal employees, including confirmed keynotes Shavon Arline Bradley, President & CEO, National Council of Negro Women and Marc H. Morial, President, National Urban League—who will help shape critical and timely discussions regarding transformational leadership, ethics in government, financial management acumen, in the federal government.
In collaboration with Management Concepts, this year’s Workshop features two optional pre-conference certificate granting sessions on: “Agile Practices in the Federal Government” and the “Executive Leadership Workshop”. These sessions are designed to equip senior federal leaders with skills and competencies to drive organizational excellence.
“The Leadership Development Workshop is a must for anyone in federal leadership roles from GS-13 through SES who wants to be inspired, motivated and propelled to their highest professional aspirations within the federal government. We encourage attendees to take advantage of this professional development opportunity that also offers unparalleled networking opportunities with other senior executives
across the federal government,” said AAFEA President Tyra Dent.
AAFEA Leadership Development Details
Where: College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center
When: June 4-6, 2024
Cost: AAFEA Members $1,699 (3-day workshop); $1,999 (with a Pre-Conference Course)
Non-Members: $1,999 (3-day workshop); $2,399 (with a Pre-Conference Course)
Click here for more details on the 20th Annual Leadership Development Workshop.
