$150M Investment to Connect MacArthur Airport to LIRR

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the critically important need for infrastructure investment to help grow Suffolk County’s economy and protect its environment. Without these investments Suffolk County cannot grow to accommodate new businesses or create new opportunities for residents or improve transportation. This is a great win for the people of Suffolk County.”

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Kevin J. McCaffrey said, “We thank the Governor for her investment in the Infrastructure surrounding the Ronkonkoma train station. We believe this investment goes hand in hand with the County’s continued investment to provide for the economic development of this important area of the county.”

Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg said, "MacArthur Airport has always had the potential to serve as a much-needed transit hub for Long Islanders, and today's announcement takes us one step closer to making that a reality, " said Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg. "The new, expanded North Terminal will make traveling and commuting easier for our millions of residents, create jobs, and bring more tourism and business to Suffolk County. I want to thank Governor Hochul for this critical investment that will go a long way in strengthening our region."

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said, “We would like to acknowledge and thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to investing in our region. Commercial Development at Ronkonkoma South represents an incredible opportunity for the region and certainly maximizes the potential of our regional airport. With this investment, we are laying the foundation for long-term economic growth, bringing in high-quality jobs, and creating new opportunities for our young professionals to live and work right here in our community. We are also leveraging the investments made in our transportation infrastructure, including the enhancements to the LIRR and the future potential of Amtrak service. With mixed-use residential development north of the Ronkonkoma railroad, we have a unique opportunity to create a thriving, connected transportation hub that supports our workforce and strengthens our economy.”