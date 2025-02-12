ScribeEMR Debuts AI Charting with 100% Accuracy at HIMSS

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, virtual scribing, coding and medical office services, will exhibit for the first time at the 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Booth #819 , facing the AI Pavillion, at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Las Vegas, March 3-6.ScribeRyte AI delivers close to 100% accurate clinical notes generated instantly during a patient visit. Some providers are reporting the ability to see up to 70 patients a day with this AI medical charting support, which easily integrates into just about any EMR, including many specialty platforms.“We are excited to be demoing ScribeRyte AI capabilities at HIMSS,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Cielsa. "Practitioners are no doubt confused by the number of healthcare documentation options. Our system’s neural network, based on extensive input from our sizeable scribing workforce, delivers incredibly quick, highly accurate clinical notes that will exceed expectations. That’s why, for the second year in a row, ScribeEMR will be awarded the ‘Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services’ award at HIMSS."With minimal training, the ScribeRyte AI system intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits and the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving hours of valuable time. ScribeEMR’s technology team spent nearly two years perfecting the system to the level of accuracy, reliability and privacy healthcare providers require. ScribeRyte AI also generates codes that serve as a reference guide to correctly capture billable aspects of a patient encounter.ScribeEMR’s remote medical scribes continue to provide live, personalized support by communicating virtually with physicians via a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet, or other communication device during a patient visit. Virtual scribes enter notes in the EMR, update charts, clarify information, and make suggestions to comply with Uniformed Data System (UDS) reporting requirements and Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measures.CodeEMR, ScribeEMR’s medical coding subsidiary, provides the specialty medical coding services needed to address the challenges and requirements of each healthcare setting. “What you don’t know about the latest medical coding compliance requirements for your particular practice or health center can hurt you and cost you revenue,” says Vice President of Coding Business Development Paul Ferrazza. “CodeEMR has the deep expertise in medical coding and auditing necessary to optimize reimbursements, increase profits, and foster growth in any medical environment.”Best in KLAS Award CeremonyFor the second year in a row, ScribeEMR will be awarded the “Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services” award during the Best in KLAS Show 2025, which will be held at HIMSS on March 3 at 7:30 pm PST. ScribeEMR’s top performing virtual scribing services are ranked #1 in the released 2025 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.About HIMSS25HIMSS25, run by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, is the peak of health IT educational programming. More than 30,000 people including C-level executives, dedicated healthcare providers, tech-savvy health IT professionals, visionary government officials and vendors ─ will converge to meet and make connections that will transform into actionable insights that drive healthcare practices forward.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. For two consecutive years, ScribeEMR has been ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports. ScribeEMR is also the highest rated company in KLAS Research’s Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report. Highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, close to 100% accuracy, and many personalized capabilities.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com Follow us on: LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/scribeemr/

