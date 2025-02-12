Cilio Technologies and Thornton Fence Consulting Group Unite to Revolutionize the Fencing Industry

Thornton Fence Consulting Group & Cilio

Cilio, a leading SaaS provider for home improvement installers, announces a partnership with Thornton Fence Consulting Group, led by Tony Thornton.

By combining Tony's industry expertise with our platform's capabilities, we’re offering fence installers a solution to streamline operations, boost customer satisfaction, and drive growth.” — CEO Rick Olejnik.

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cilio Technologies , a leading provider of SaaS platforms for home improvement product installers, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Thornton Fence Consulting Group , led by industry veteran Tony Thornton. This collaboration combines Cilio’s cutting-edge technology with Tony’s proven expertise in helping fence installers build and run their businesses more efficiently and profitably. Together, they aim to transform how fencing businesses operate across the country.The Cilio platform is purpose-built for simplifying and streamlining complex workflows, making it the perfect solution for fence installers seeking to manage projects, integrate with best-in-class tools, and scale their operations seamlessly. Paired with Tony Thornton’s decades of experience and proven strategies for running the best fence installation companies, this partnership creates an unmatched combination of technology and industry know-how.“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses to excel,” said Rick Olejnik, CEO and President of Cilio Technologies. “By combining Tony’s deep industry expertise with our platform’s unique capabilities, we’re providing fence installers with a comprehensive solution to streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth.”Tony Thornton, Owner of Thornton Fence Consulting Group, echoed this sentiment:“Cilio Technologies’ platform is perfectly aligned with the needs of fence installers across the country. Its ease of use and robust functionality allow businesses to operate at their best. Coupled with our focus on delivering the best strategies for success, this partnership provides fence installers with the ultimate tools to grow and thrive in today’s competitive market.”Through this partnership, Tony Thornton will introduce Cilio’s solutions to fencing professionals at industry events, including the Fence Business Conference in Branson, MO, and the FenceTech Show in Salt Lake City, UT. Tony’s reputation as a trusted advisor and advocate for the industry is expected to drive widespread adoption of the Cilio platform.About Cilio TechnologiesCilio Technologies is a leading provider of SaaS platforms designed to streamline production management for companies that install home improvement products. Known for its adaptability, scalability, and seamless integrations, the Cilio platform empowers businesses to simplify workflows and achieve long-term growth.About Thornton Fence Consulting GroupEstablished in 2022 by Tony Thornton, Thornton Fence Consulting Group provides expert consulting services to the fencing industry. With over 47 years of experience, the firm offers tailored programs and training resources designed to improve efficiency and profitability for fence installation businesses.Learn more about Cilio’s all-in-one fencing platform

