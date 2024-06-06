Cilio Launches a Dedicated Mobile App for Big Box Installers
Our goal was to create an app that is both intuitive & comprehensive, providing field crews & office leadership with all the tools they need for effortless installation management at their fingertips.”BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cilio Technologies, LLC, a leading developer of field service management software for home improvement manufacturers, retailers, and installers, announced today the launch of the new innovative Cilio Mobile App designed to simplify installation management for field crews nationwide.
— CEO Rick Olejnik.
The app, available for free on Apple and Android platforms, promises a seamless blend of user-friendly interface and comprehensive job data accessibility, empowering field teams to work smarter, not harder.
Home improvement Installers servicing Big Box sales channels (like Lowe’s, Home Depot, etc) face a unique set of challenges- from managing a high volume of jobs to ensuring timely customer communications. Cilio Mobile is a tailor-made solution to simplify these challenges and enhance operational efficiency. With Cilio Mobile, field crews/installers have all the necessary tools to manage projects efficiently, regardless of their location.
Cilio Mobile offers a range of features designed to streamline the installation management for field crews/installers/office workers. With instant access to daily schedules and essential job details, field teams can efficiently navigate their tasks. The app’s smart navigation feature provides real-time traffic updates and turn-by-turn directions for optimized routes to avoid delays. Customizable user permissions and shortcut buttons improve management control and make job management easy for both field technicians and office team members.
Cilio Mobile aims to empower field crews, including non-technical field crews, with tools that enhance productivity and streamline workflow. By eliminating the need for paper files and bulky laptops, the app ensures that installers can manage more efficiently from the field.
Moreover, it’s not just the field teams benefiting from Cilio’s innovative solution. The app also serves as a vital asset for office workers or leadership who require access to every job detail, even when away from their desks. This seamless accessibility ensures that decision-makers stay informed and can act promptly, contributing to overall operational efficiency.
“We are thrilled to introduce Cilio Mobile and are delighted by the initial feedback from our clients,” says CEO Rick Olejnik. “Our goal was to create an app that is both intuitive and comprehensive, providing field crews with all the tools they need. We aimed to offer our clients the best, and the early responses indicate that we’ve succeeded.”
For more information about Cilio Mobile and how it can transform your installation management process, visit a dedicated & detailed page for Cilio Mobile App.
Download the app for free at App Store & Google Play Store
About Cilio Technologies
Cilio Technologies, LLC offers a secure, cloud-based platform to automate distribution and management of installed sales. Cilio helps installation contractors of all sizes manage every job from initiation through completion, save time and money, improve communications, and integrate seamlessly with Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other home improvement retailer systems. The Cilio platform provides large manufacturers and their partners the ability to share order details, view order progress, manage project documents, and track project financials. Learn more about Cilio Technologies at www.cilio.io.
David Brass
Cilio Technologies, LLC
+1 262-320-0480
sales@cilio.io