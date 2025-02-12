Don’t wait on hold; use IRS online tools for faster help

IR-2025-22, Feb. 12, 2025

WASHINGTON — With the 2025 filing season underway and the anticipated high demand for IRS phone lines around the Presidents Day holiday, the Internal Revenue Service today encouraged taxpayers to visit IRS.gov and use online tools to get immediate answers.

Presidents Day weekend is typically a busy time in the tax filing season, according to IRS statistics, when calls to IRS phone lines are often at their highest.

The IRS has resources to help taxpayers beat the rush. On IRS.gov, taxpayers can use the Let us help You page that covers most topics for filing season and beyond. In addition, people can get free help online with self-service options.

The IRS offers several free filing options. There’s also step-by-step help about filing a personal federal income tax return.

Skip the mail: File electronically and choose direct deposit

Approximately 93% of taxpayers file their federal income tax returns electronically, and most choose direct deposit to receive their refunds. According to Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, paper refund checks are 16 times more likely to have an issue, like the check being lost, misdirected, stolen or uncashed.

The IRS offers free online and in-person tax preparation options for eligible taxpayers through IRS Free File, IRS Direct File and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

Taxpayers who earned $84,000 or less in 2024 can use IRS Free File Guided Tax Software now through Oct 15. IRS Free File Fillable Forms are also available at no cost to any income level and provide electronic forms that people fill out and electronically file themselves.

Direct File is now open in 25 participating states where taxpayers can use Direct File to e-file directly with the IRS for free. It’s a free web-based service – available in English and Spanish – that works on mobile phones, laptops, tablets or desktop computers. It guides taxpayers through a series of questions to prepare their federal tax return step-by-step. Direct File automatically guides taxpayers to state tools to complete their state taxes. Get help from IRS customer service representatives through a live chat feature in English and Spanish. Interested taxpayers can go to directfile.irs.gov, where they can determine if they’re eligible.

The VITA and TCE programs offer free tax return preparation to eligible people in the community by IRS certified volunteers through a network of community partnerships. The VITA program has operated for over 50 years. VITA sites offer free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, including, people who generally make $67,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers. In addition to VITA, TCE program volunteers offer free tax help, particularly for those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors.

MilTax, a Department of Defense program, generally offers free return preparation and electronic filing software for federal income tax returns and up to three state income tax returns for all military members and some veterans, with no income limit.

Skip the wait: Get tax info with an Individual Online Account

Individuals with Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN) can create or securely access their Individual Online Account and get the latest information about their federal tax account.

With an IRS online account, taxpayers can:

Access their tax records, including their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recently filed tax return.

View, approve and sign authorizations from their tax professional.

Request and view their identity protection PIN (IP PIN), a six-digit number known only to the taxpayer and the IRS that prevents someone else from filing a tax return using their information.

Check refund status.

Validate and save bank accounts.

View balance and payment history and create a payment plan.

Make a payment and schedule or cancel future payments.

Get virtual assistance for balance due and payment-related questions.

Manage their communication preferences.

Skip the wondering: Check refund status online

The popular Where’s My Refund? tool on IRS.gov has the most up-to-date information available about a taxpayer’s refund status. Recent improvements to Where’s My Refund? allow taxpayers to see more detailed refund status messages in plain language, reducing the need for taxpayers to call the IRS.

Most Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) related refunds should be available in bank accounts or on debit cards by March 3 if taxpayers chose direct deposit and there are no other issues with their tax return. Taxpayers can check Where’s My Refund? for their personalized refund date. Where's My Refund? should show an updated status by February 22 for most early EITC/ACTC filers.

Skip the phone: Get answers to tax questions online

The Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA) tool on IRS.gov provides answers to several tax questions specific to individual circumstances. Based on input, ITA determines a person’s filing status, whether they should file a tax return, if someone is an eligible dependent, if a type of income is taxable, if a filer is eligible to claim a credit, if an expense is deductible and more.

Skip the headache: Use online checklists when preparing to file

Taxpayers can find out what tax paperwork and records they need to file an accurate and complete return on IRS.gov. Taxpayers should have all their important and necessary documents before preparing their return. They should also check for common errors and omissions that may slow down tax processing, including refund times.

If a taxpayer receives Form 1099-K, they should visit What to do with Form 1099-K to help them determine if that money should be reported as income on their federal tax return. Missing a W-2? Certain information return documents are available in Individual Online Account. People can sign on and get copies of Forms W-2, Wage and Tax Statement; Forms 1095-A, Health Insurance Marketplace Statement; and Forms 1099-NEC, Nonemployee Compensation. These forms are available for tax years 2023 and 2024.

Skip the guessing: Check eligibility for EITC using online tax assistant

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break. The IRS estimates that about one in five EITC eligible taxpayers don’t claim this valuable credit. If a taxpayer qualifies, they can use the credit to reduce the taxes they owe – and maybe increase their refund.

The Earned Income Tax Credit Assistant on IRS.gov can help individuals determine:

If they are eligible to claim the EITC.

If they have any qualifying children or relatives.

The estimated amount of their credit.

The filing status they should use.

Skip the worry: Use an IP PIN to protect against tax-related identity theft

An identity protection PIN (IP PIN) is a proactive way to protect against tax-related identity theft. Tax-related identity theft occurs when someone uses stolen personal information, including Social Security numbers, to file a tax return claiming a fraudulent refund. If a person suspects they are a victim of identity theft, they should continue to pay their taxes and file their tax return, even if they must file a paper return. Visit Identity Theft Central to find out more.

An identity protection PIN (IP PIN) is a six-digit number known only to the taxpayer and the IRS that prevents someone else from filing a tax return using their Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number. It helps the IRS verify a person’s identity when they file their electronic or paper tax return. The fastest way to request and receive an IP PIN is by creating an Individual Online Account. If someone wishes to get an IP PIN and they don’t already have an account on IRS.gov, they must register to validate their identity.

Skip the stress: Find a reputable tax professional at IRS.gov

The IRS also reminds taxpayers that a trusted tax professional can prepare their tax return and provide helpful information and advice. People can use the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications to find a preparer who is skilled in tax preparation and accurately files income tax returns.

Most tax professionals provide outstanding and professional tax service. However, choosing the wrong tax return preparer hurts taxpayers financially every year. Be sure to check tips for choosing a tax preparer and how to avoid unethical "ghost" return preparers.

While all tax professionals are required to list their preparer tax identification number (PTIN) and sign the return, some do not. Referred to as ghost preparers, these people encourage taxpayers to take advantage of tax credits and benefits for which they do not qualify. Sometimes they charge a large percentage fee of the refund or even steal the entire tax refund. After the tax return is prepared, these “ghost preparers” may simply disappear, leaving well-meaning taxpayers to deal with the consequences.

The IRS encourages people to use a trusted tax professional because even when the tax return preparer signs the return, the taxpayer is ultimately responsible for the accuracy of every item reported on their return. Visit IRS.gov to find a reputable tax professional.

Skip the surprise: Use the Tax Withholding Estimator

Taxpayers should check their tax withholding every year, especially if they experience a major life change. The Tax Withholding Estimator tool allows taxpayers to estimate the federal income tax they want their employer to withhold from their paycheck.

By using the Tax Withholding Estimator, taxpayers can adjust their tax withheld up front so they can protect against having too little tax withheld and prevent an unexpected tax bill or penalty at tax time next year. Taxpayers should submit a new Form W-4 to their employer to make any adjustments.

IRS.gov is the first stop for help

IRS.gov is the quickest and easiest option to get help. Taxpayers can visit IRS.gov anytime to get answers to tax questions. People can find more tips and resources by visiting the Let us help you page on IRS.gov.

