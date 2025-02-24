Willow Creek Elementary Chooses VolumeCases’ Bubble II™ Case for Student Acer Chromebook 11 C733 1:1 Deployment

Rugged, cart-friendly, and custom-fit cases designed to protect Acer C733 Chromebooks in K-12 classrooms. Request a free sample today!

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As schools continue to deploy Acer Chromebook 11 C733 devices for their classrooms, VolumeCases offers the Bubble II™ Case as the ideal protective solution. With its advanced features and durable construction, the Bubble II™ Case ensures that these popular Chromebooks remain safe from drops, spills, and other everyday classroom mishaps.The Bubble II™ Case is engineered for the Acer Chromebook 11 C733 with its bubbled-foam interior, which provides superior shock absorption, making it highly resistant to accidental drops. The built-in charger storage allows students to keep their Chromebooks organized and ready for use, while the adjustable shoulder strap provides easy portability, making it convenient for students to carry their devices between classrooms.Willow Creek Elementary in Texas recently made the switch to the Bubble II™ Case for their fleet of Acer Chromebook 11 C733 devices. Paul Roberts, Principal at Willow Creek Elementary, stated, “The Bubble II Case has been a fantastic addition to our deployment. It provides the Screen protection our devices need while being easy for students to carry and store. The charger storage feature is particularly useful, and the VolumeCases team made the process smooth and simple.”Key features of the Bubble II™ Case include:✔Bubble-foam interior for shock absorption and drop protection.✔Built-in charger storage for organization and easy access.✔Adjustable shoulder strap for convenient carrying.✔Durable, long-lasting exterior that stands up to daily student use.✔Reinforced Backplate for superior screen protection.Schools looking to enhance their Acer Chromebook 11 C733 deployments with added protection can request a free sample of the Bubble II Case to evaluate its effectiveness for their classrooms.Request your free sample today at http://www.volumecases.com/sample-request About Volume CasesA leading provider of custom Chromebook, Laptop, and MacBook cases for the K-12 education space. Our best-of-breed cases and covers are designed for student use and the ultimate in Chromebook protection. Volume Cases has successfully deployed over 500,000 cases in 400 schools and districts in all 50 states.Offering 25 custom case colors, school logo embossing, and a variety of case choices, Volume Cases is the one-stop source for Chromebook, laptop, and MacBook cases.

