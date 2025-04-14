NuGerm Announces National Giveaway: Win a Classroom Set of NuKase Lockable Phone Cases for Schools

NuKase on a student Desk with a locked phone inside. NuKase in a Backpack

Enter to win a full classroom set of NuKase lockable phone cases, promoting phone-free learning with a durable, secure, student-friendly design.

Phones are a major distraction in today’s classrooms. The NuKase gives schools a practical, durable way to keep students focused, without confiscating personal property,” — James Koch, VP at NuGerm.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuGerm , creator of the innovative NuKase lockable phone case, is launching a nationwide giveaway to equip one lucky classroom with a full set of NuKase units and an unlocking station, supporting schools committed to creating focused, phone-free learning environments.The NuKase School Giveaway opens on April 14, 2025, and runs through May 14, 2025. K–12 educators employed by public or private schools in the United States are invited to enter for a chance to win this smart, budget-friendly solution for student phone management.“Phones are a major distraction in today’s classrooms. The NuKase gives schools a practical, durable way to keep students focused, without confiscating personal property,” said James Koch, VP at NuGerm. “We’re thrilled to give schools the opportunity to try it firsthand with this giveaway.”About NuKase:The NuKase is a shatter-proof, transparent phone case with a magnetic lock, allowing students to keep phones on hand but inaccessible during school hours. Unlike fabric pouches, NuKase offers visual confirmation, high durability, easy cleaning, and no recurring fees. Students lock their phones in the case upon arrival and unlock it at the end of the day using a centralized unlocking station. The result? A calmer, more focused classroom.How to Enter:Visit https://NuGerm.com/School-Giveaway and complete the official form.Following @NuGermcases on Instagram or Facebook and tagging two fellow educators is encouraged.Prize:One (1) winner will receive a classroom set of NuKase phone cases and one (1) unlocking station valued at approximately $1,000 USD. The winner will be announced on May 15, 2025, and shipping is free to any valid U.S. school address.Eligibility:Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 18+, employed by a school. Limit one entry per person. No purchase is necessary.About NuGerm:Based in Boca Raton, FL, NuGerm designs innovative products to improve school safety, cleanliness, and classroom focus. With the NuKase, schools now have a cost-effective, long-lasting alternative to expensive or fragile phone pouch systems.

Watch below to see how the NuKase works.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.