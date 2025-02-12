RFCLA Names Leadership Team ahead of 2025 with Captain, Vice-Captain, and Club Captain Appointed

Jason Damm, RFCLA Captain

Rugby Football Club LA names Jason Damm as Captain, Christian Leali’ifano as Vice-Captain, and Billy Meakes as Club Captain for the upcoming season.

It’s an immense honor to be named captain of this group, and an incredible task to be charged with to be leading these men to a successful season in 2025.” — Jason Damm

LOS ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rugby Football Club Los Angeles is proud to announce the appointments of its new leadership team for the upcoming season, with Jason Damm taking the role of Captain, Christian Leali’ifano as Vice-Captain, and Billy Meakes assuming the position of Club Captain.Making his MLR debut in 2019, Damm has been a standout on the pitch and an exemplary leader and respected USA Eagle. Damm in his second season at RFCLA has earned the trust and respect of both teammates and coaches, with a revamped squad leading into Round 1’s blockbuster match against the New England Free Jacks this Saturday, February 15th from 6pm at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA."It’s an immense honor to be named captain of this group, and an incredible task to be charged with to be leading these men to a successful season in 2025. We all want to continue to build on the success and the foundations we laid in 2024, and this year will be a great opportunity for us to reward our fans and rugby community, and to be able to lead that is pretty special. I’m looking forward to leading this fantastic group of players as we aim for more success in the coming season" says Damm.Joining Damm in the leadership team is Vice-Captain, Christian Leali’ifano, a talented and versatile player who has shown unwavering commitment to the club. One of the most respected players in world rugby, having played in two Rugby World Cups and over 100 Super Rugby matches, Leali’ifano will support the captaincy on the field and help foster a new generation of players within the squad.“It’s very humbling to be named alongside these amazing men to help lead this franchise. We have a special group of players and management, so it's a privilege to be in this position. This city means a lot to our team and we want to give our best to help bring some success and joy to LA. Using my experience and knowledge to help develop our young players and future leaders of the club is a key focus for me” says Leali’ifano. “I feel very blessed to be in this position and thank God for his blessings to play this great game.”Taking on the role of Club Captain is MLR star, Billy Meakes, who returns to LA following two seasons in Chicago where he was captain.The well-travelled and respected Meakes, has a deep understanding of the club's values and traditions, and will work closely with the entire leadership team to ensure the club’s culture remains strong and that the players are fully supported throughout the season."I’m very honored to be selected as club captain for the 2025 season," said the Super Rugby veteran. “I’m extremely invested in the success of our team both on and off the field, and I’m passionate about growing the game at the grassroots level right through to high schools and colleges. I’m excited to get out in the community in the coming weeks to engage with our amazing fans and rugby family.""We are all looking forward to starting the season with two big home games at UCLA, starting this Saturday night against reigning MLR champions, the New England Free Jacks and hope the city gets behind us" finishes Meakes.RFCLA Director of Rugby and Head Coach, Steven Hoiles, said the decisions were an easy one. “It was a very clear and easy decision in the coach’s opinion to go with the leaders of our Club this season. Jase Damm has been amazing for the Club in a short period of time and having coached against him a few years back, I have always been impressed by the way he carried himself, both on and off the field, which is really important. He has a real calm demeanor and a positive outlook on things, and I believe the players will really respond to that.”Hoiles continues, “Christian has had an exceptional career – not many players can say they played for two nations in two World Cups four years apart from each other. I played with Christian a long time ago coming through the ranks at the Brumbies, and he has always had an ability to bring rugby teams together. He is a family first guy, and has strong values and supports a lot of players who made sacrifices to come to LA, and be away from their family, and the bonus is he has an incredible rugby mind, and knows the game really well.”“Billy was an easy choice,” said Hoiles on the new Club Captain. “He has improved that side of his game well over the years. He is always involved in committees and the social side of things at every Club he has been at, or especially the ones I have been involved with over the years. Watching his positive evolution over time has been a real credit to him, and he is one of the best I have seen in getting the balance between the high performance on the field and training pitch and enjoying the times in between.”GET YOUR TICKETS NOW: Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Single Tickets now available here! For more information on RFCLA, visit Rugby FCLA or follow the team on social media @rugbyfcla.About Rugby Football Club Los AngelesRFCLA is committed to being a leading force in Major League Rugby, building a competitive team with a mix of international stars and homegrown talent. With UCLA’s Wallis Annenberg Stadium as its new home, the team is ready for the 2025 season. The combination of experienced internationals and emerging players promises an exciting year ahead for rugby in Los Angeles. For the latest RFCLA updates, visit the website and follow @rugbyfcla on social media.

