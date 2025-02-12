Governor Kotek Announces Artificial Intelligence Action Plan

Governor Tina Kotek announced the finalization of the State Government Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Council Final Recommended Action Plan for the state of Oregon, which was approved by the Council today.

The Council’s goal in creating the plan was to guide the use of AI in state government in a way that aligns with Oregon’s policies and values and supports state workers in delivering excellent customer service to Oregonians. The plan recommends executive actions to develop frameworks around AI governance and security, develop reference architecture, and address privacy concerns and workforce needs.

“We cannot ignore the rapid growth of AI in our lives. It is incumbent on government to ensure new technology is used responsibly, ethically, and securely,” Governor Kotek said. “Thank you to members of the AI Advisory Council for your hard work to help us harness this new technology to further our goal of making Oregonians’ lives better.”

“After months of public meetings, subcommittee work, and stakeholder engagement, the council has delivered a comprehensive AI action plan, aligning with Oregon’s core values of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” State Chief Information Officer Terrence Woods said. “I am honored to have served as Chair of the Advisory Council and feel this plan is a great step toward navigating AI’s complexities and potential for the benefit of Oregonians.”

At the end of 2023, the Governor signed Executive Order 23-26 to establish the State Government AI Advisory Council. Over the course of nine full committee meetings and 18 subcommittees meetings, the Council categorized recommendations into five strategic executive actions to establish robust governance structures, enhance privacy and security measures, and invest in workforce readiness. Each executive action includes recommended high-level tasks, roles, estimated time frames, and resources that may be needed.