Mia Health Empowers 137 Physicians and 1000 Health Workers to Manage the Health of 1 Million People in Bangalore, India

CHAMAPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent project in Bangalore, India, initiated in response to rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs), mental health issues, and substance abuse in India, is conducting extensive health screenings across communities, educational institutions, and industries using digital health AI screening platform, Mia Health.

The current landscape in India leaves healthcare systems with no way to assess health risks across populations, producing high costs and poor outcomes. Non-Communicable Diseases account for nearly 63% of all deaths in India including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) which are the leading cause of mortality contributing to around 28% of all deaths. In addition, India has the second-highest number of people with diabetes globally, with over 77 million individuals affected, and beyond that there is a significant mental health burden, particularly in Bangalore, due to rapid urbanization, lifestyle shifts, and work stress.

This underscores the urgency for focused interventions and support systems from technologies like Mia Health.

In partnership with Rotary, as the operational partner, the BBMP turned to Mia Health to help combat the growing need for a comprehensive view of their population’s health.

By offering tailored solutions for screenings, Non Communicable Disease (NCD) risk assessments, and streamlined intervention processes, Mia Health is able to provide accurate risk assessments of ​large groups or populations which is crucial for the ​efficiency and resource optimization of health ​systems.

By measuring key vitals, via a 60 second scan from a smartphone, and providing critical insights to ​inform clinical or systemic decision-making, Mia Health ​simultaneously enables patient recommendations once ​a clinical decision has been made.

“We are thrilled to be working with the BBMP in Bangalore enabling fewer physicians and care workers to reach such a large amount of the population in a cost-effective manner. Closing the gap on ​delivering accessible, equitable care to all those ​who need it regardless of geographic location, ​economic status, race or gender is quickly becoming a reality and we are grateful that Mia Health is able to impact so many lives.” Faramarz Farhoodi, creator of Mia Health.

With neighbouring communities now interested in following in their footsteps, the BBMP are looking to expand the program well beyond 1 million screenings and Mia Health plans to be there every step of the way.

