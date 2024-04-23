AI Nexus Healthcare Completes Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate Program

Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate Graduate

AI Nexus Healthcare is officially a graduate of the Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month AI Nexus Healthcare became a graduate of the Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program. Using Mayo Clinic Platform's global, de-identified data network, Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate helped AI Nexus Healthcare focus on the validation and clinical readiness of their artificial intelligence-driven solutions in line with healthcare industry standards.

“Working side by side with the Mayo Clinic Platform was a giant leap forward in our validation process and we couldn’t have been more thrilled with the results. We are looking forward to a bright future where we will continue to bring new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies through collaborations to create a healthier world” – Faramarz Farhoodi, Founder and President, AI Nexus Healthcare

The program provided access to Mayo Clinic experts in regulatory, clinical, technology and business domains. As part of this in-kind investment, Mayo Clinic Platform has an equity position in AI Nexus Healthcare.

Jamie Sundsbak, senior manager of the Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program remarked on the new graduates "Their remarkable dedication, resilience and achievements have truly set a new standard. We are excited to keep championing their journey as they advance patient care globally."

AI Nexus Healthcare is on a mission to make healthcare more accessible to people regardless of economic status, geographic location, gender or race. Its revolutionary technology, miaVitals, is a novel and proprietary AI-based platform that helps users take control of their health using just a smartphone. Through machine learning pattern recognition with insights created by cognitive AI that encapsulates the expertise of dozens of medical doctors, miaVitals is capable of detecting early warning signs at the onset of numerous chronic diseases and life-threatening conditions, such as respiratory disorders, stroke and cardiac arrhythmia.