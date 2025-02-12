InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Handrail System That Enhances Stairway Safety and Stability

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suzanne G. of Catskill, NY is the creator of Staircare, a new handrail system designed to significantly reduce the risk of slipping and falling on stairs. Unlike traditional handrails, Staircare features a unique, tiered structure of multiple handrail sections, providing better support and stability for individuals of all ages, especially those with limited mobility. This system can be implemented into any number of residential and commercial areas such as, but not limited to, home stairwells, high-rise buildings, emergency stairwells, and much more. It can be exceptionally helpful in any type of building that exceeds 3 floors in height and those with high foot traffic in stairwells.The innovative system anchors securely to the wall and provides a series of handrails placed at different heights along the staircase, allowing users to maintain better balance and stability as they travel up and down. With its tiered configuration, the system provides individuals with an immediate handhold to grab onto in case they begin to stumble, helping to prevent dangerous falls. Key features of the system include:• Tiered Handrail Structure: Staircare is designed with multiple handrail sections placed at specific heights along the staircase, allowing for better grip and stability. This tiered approach provides users with a secure hold that enables them to catch themselves if they begin to lose balance.• Increased Safety: With the ability to catch themselves along the way, users are less likely to fall, making this system particularly useful for children, older adults, and individuals with limited mobility.• Versatility and Customization: The railings can be made in various lengths and materials—including wood, metal, and fiberglass—to match the aesthetic of any residential or commercial building. Whether for safety or style, users can customize the design to fit their space and personal taste.• Dual Functionality: When not in use, the system can serve as a decorative element in a building. The railings can be transformed into a shelf for displaying knickknacks, pictures, or plants, adding a functional and stylish touch to the stair rail area.• Durability and Security: Each handrail section is securely anchored to the wall using sturdy brackets to ensure long-lasting stability and strength.Staircare’s thoughtful design and superior functionality make it an ideal choice for residential and commercial buildings with young children, elderly individuals, and anyone seeking a safer and more stable way to navigate their stairs. The handrail system is installed horizontally which increases stability over a traditionally slanted railing. This versatile and innovative invention would significantly benefit any manufacturer’s product line.Suzanne filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Staircare product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Staircare can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

