Instagrid hopes to power a cleaner future for mobile work worldwide

Instagrid has developed high-performance portable power supplies that provide fume-free, silent alternatives to harmful gas-powered combustion generators.

We are proud that today around 40,000 professionals rely on Instagrid as their source of power every workday. When we started that was unthinkable but today we see that number doubling every year” — Sebastian Berning Founder / CEO of Instagrid

LUDWIGSBURG, GERMANY, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fossil-fuel-powered combustion generator has been around for over 150 years. Despite being inefficient, polluting and noisy, it is still a primary power source for off-grid work in many industries around the world, including in construction, film production, live events, and emergency response operations.Even now, 50 million small non-road mobile engines (NRMM) are produced every year with limited regulation, releasing toxic fumes directly into the air that workers breathe. Emissions from these generators not only harm workers, but the environment around them, with one hour of running a portable gasoline generator emitting as much smog-forming pollution as driving an average passenger vehicle for roughly 150 miles.Alongside this, combustion generators are clunky, costly, and fast becoming obsolete. The State of California has moved to ban the sale of portable gasoline-powered generators starting from 2028. Yet, despite all the signs pointing towards the death of combustion generators, they are still the go-to portable power supply across many industries. Instagrid is redefining how professionals work off-grid. The Stuttgart-based company has developed battery-based mobile power supplies that deliver grid-like performance at a fraction of the size, weight, and cost of conventional combustion generators. The company’s proprietary micro-level inverter technology makes their products particularly suitable for professional applications that require high-peak power, such as welding and diamond-core drilling.Instagrid’s flagship product Instagrid ONE is proven to produce 97% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than combustion generators over product lifetime. As the power unit contains no moving parts and does not require fuel or maintenance, customers can save nearly 80% on lifetime costs compared to combustion generators.Since its founding in 2018, Instagrid now powers over 40,000 users across Europe and, more recently, North America.Recently obtaining B Corporation certification, Instagrid is leading the charge on tackling harmful emissions in the workplace. In 2023, the company reduced exhaust emissions equivalent to removing 70,000 cars from the road. Instagrid has even greater ambitions to enhance the workplaces of 10 million people by 2030, cutting 15,000 tons of NOx emissions and 100 tons of CO2e emissions.Sebastian Berning and Andreas Sedlmayr, Instagrid co-CEOs and co-founders, believe that Instagrid’s approach is the future of clean mobile power distribution. Andreas Sedlmayr, Co-Founder & CEO of Instagrid, “We are calling out to the public to join us in removing millions of generators that pollute our planet every day and to join us in a new era of clean, grid-like electricity, anywhere, for everyone.”Watch the video live on CBS News here.

Instagrid - Powering a cleaner future for mobile work worldwide

