Xavier Walker Led INCHILL NYFW Show as Casting Director and Show Director

NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCHILL delivered a stunning presentation during New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2025, with Xavier Walker at the helm as Casting Director and Show Director, alongside Assistant Casting Director Daria Nazarova. Walker’s expertise in fashion production and model curation played a pivotal role in bringing the brand’s vision to life, solidifying INCHILL Showroom place as a standout show of the season.

With a background in both runway production and model casting, Xavier Walker ensured a seamless and dynamic presentation, curating a diverse and striking lineup of models that perfectly embodied INCHILL Showroom bold aesthetic. His meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence were evident throughout the show, from the model selection to the precise choreography that captivated the audience.

“This show was a testament to the power of strong casting and thoughtful direction,” said Xavier Walker. “INCHILL Showroom was a bold statement in modern fashion, and it was an honor to bring it to life on the NYFW Runway.”

The INCHILL NYFW Show drew an audience of fashion insiders, industry executives, and media, all of whom were mesmerized by the brand’s innovative designs and striking presentation. Under Walker’s leadership, the show was praised for its fluid execution, model diversity, and high-energy production.

About Xavier Walker

Xavier Walker is a distinguished fashion show producer, casting director, and runway expert with extensive experience in model selection and show production. As the Founder of Caribbean Fashion Collective, he has championed diversity and emerging talent in the fashion industry. His expertise in runway coordination and casting has made him a sought-after name in fashion production.

About INCHILL

INCHILL Showroom is a cutting-edge Fashion Showroom known for its contemporary style, innovative designs, and forward-thinking approach to fashion. Each collection pushes creative boundaries, redefining modern fashion with bold, statement-making pieces.

For highlights from the INCHILL NYFW Show, follow @inchillshowroom and @iamxavierwalker on social media.

#INCHILLNYFW #iamxavierwalker #NYFW2025 #FashionForward

