Caribbean Fashion Collective Announces Designer Lineup and Sponsor Spotlight for New York Fashion Week SS26

Caribbean Fashion Collective makes its debut at NYFW

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caribbean Fashion Collective (CFC) is proud to unveil its highly anticipated designer lineup and official sponsors for its debut on the CFDA Fashion Calendar this September. The showcase, scheduled for September 13, 2025, at 2:00 PM, promises to bring together the best of Caribbean creativity and global fashion excellence.

A Stellar Designer Lineup

This year’s runway will spotlight six dynamic brands, each bringing their own unique artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural influence:

Aesthete Artwear – Known for innovative crochet artistry and contemporary wearable art.

Kudos Designs – Blending bold Caribbean heritage with modern tailoring.

MAK GIOUS – Renowned for luxury bespoke tailoring and timeless elegance.

Atelier Sanel – A fusion of avant-garde vision and refined sophistication.

Rêve Jewellery – A brother-sister duo redefining Caribbean jewelry with striking, statement-making pieces.

Kimblyne Henry Designs – Celebrated for classic silhouettes infused with Caribbean flair.

Together, these designers embody the collective’s mission to elevate diverse voices and showcase the rich creativity of the Caribbean on an international stage.

Sponsor Spotlight

CFC proudly welcomes its partners whose support is essential in shaping this groundbreaking production:

Ten To One Rum – Crafting elevated Caribbean spirits with heritage and modernity.

Acarre – A beauty and wellness brand rooted in natural care and innovation.

Barbancourt Rum – Iconic Haitian rum with a legacy of excellence.

Mockly – Premium non-alcoholic cocktails for elevated social experiences.

T McDonald Cosmetics – CFC’s exclusive makeup sponsor, led by Terry McDonald, Founder and Head of Hair & Makeup for the showcase.

Their contributions reflect the spirit of community and collaboration that is at the heart of Caribbean Fashion Collective.

Excitement Builds for Casting

The CFC team is equally thrilled to announce its official model casting sessions:

Friday, August 22, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025

These castings will offer emerging and established models the chance to walk for designers listed on the CFDA Fashion Calendar while gaining industry recognition on Models.com.

A Message from the CFC Team

“Our team is beyond excited for this moment. This showcase isn’t just about fashion—it’s about creating opportunity, celebrating culture, and building a platform for voices that deserve to be heard,” said Xavier Walker, Founder & CEO of Caribbean Fashion Collective. “With the support of our designers, sponsors, and community, September 13th will mark a new chapter in Caribbean fashion history.”

