(CFC) Caribbean Fashion Collective Concludes a Groundbreaking NYFW Showcase

(CFC) Caribbean Fashion Collective Take Over NYFW SS26

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Fashion Collective (CFC) proudly closed another unforgettable chapter during New York Fashion Week, delivering a runway experience that highlighted innovation, culture, and global diversity. Led by Founder & CEO Xavier Walker alongside Co-Founders Stewella Daville and Norka Vasquez, the CFC team executed a powerful showcase that celebrated the creativity of both Caribbean and international designers while underscoring CFC’s mission to amplify emerging talent on one of fashion’s largest stages.

A Celebration of Designers:

The runway came alive with the vision and artistry of this year’s talented lineup:

Carnival Catwalk – A high-energy presentation honoring Caribbean heritage with spectacle and flair.

Gaynelder Grazette (Kudos Designs) – Bold, structured designs reflecting modern sophistication.

Mikyle Gibbons (MAK GIOUS) – Sleek tailoring fused with contemporary storytelling.

D’jeanane Ternier (Aesthete Artwear) – Avant-garde creations with a focus on art-driven fashion.

Sanel Rivera (Atelier Sanel) – Elegant couture merging classic silhouettes with modern flair.

Kimblyne Henry-Box (Kimblyne Henry Designs) – Feminine, empowering looks rooted in bold craftsmanship.

Duane & Teasea Bennett (Rêve Jewellery) – Exquisite accessories embodying Caribbean artistry and luxury.

Each designer showcased collections that not only spoke to their unique creative perspectives but also represented the collective spirit and cultural diversity that CFC champions.

Powered by Sponsors:

CFC extends its deepest gratitude to its partners and sponsors, whose support made this showcase possible:

T McDonald Cosmetics – Exclusive Beauty Sponsor

Ten To One Rum

Mocklys

Rhum Barbancourt

Natural Masters By New Beginnings

Acarre Beauty

Sakred Nail Care

Target Mt Vernon

BJs White Plains

Supreme Hair

Their contributions provided vital resources, from beauty and wellness to beverages and styling, helping elevate the event to an exceptional standard of excellence.

Looking Ahead:

“CFC is more than a show—it’s a movement,” said Founder & CEO Xavier Walker. “With the support of my Co-Founders, Stewella Daville and Norka Vasquez, our dedicated team, talented designers, and incredible sponsors, we are not only celebrating fashion but also creating pathways for the next generation of creatives.”

The Caribbean Fashion Collective Foundation will continue its work beyond Fashion Week, ensuring that designers and creatives have access to opportunities, visibility, and resources on a year-round basis.

