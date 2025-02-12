ASCM Unveils Revamped Certified in Logistics, Transportation and Distribution (CLTD) credential

ASCM launches an updated CLTD certification at Manifest 2025, featuring ESG, AI, and risk management to equip logistics professionals for future challenges.

The updated CLTD curriculum reflects critical changes in the evolving business landscape, equipping supply chain professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the future of logistics” — Abe Eshkenazi, CEO at ASCM, CSCP, CPA, CAE.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the global leader in supply chain organizational transformation, innovation and leadership, announced the launch of its updated APICS Certified in Logistics, Transportation and Distribution (CLTD) credential on Monday, the 10th of February, 2025, at Manifest 2025 in Las Vegas. The updated program, which is available now, reflects the evolving needs of today's logistics professionals and empowers them with the latest knowledge and skills.The CLTD certification empowers supply chain professionals to achieve a distinct competitive edge by providing a comprehensive understanding of the logistics landscape, insight into the latest emerging technologies and an in-depth overview of industry best practices. The program combines real-world examples with practical applications, making it a cornerstone for supply chain professionals who aspire to lead in the logistics, transportation and distribution sectors.CLTD is unique among logistics and transportation certifications, offering:● Strategic focus on leadership and decision-making.● A global perspective on logistical challenges and opportunities in international trade.● A cross-functional approach aligned with Supply Chain Operations Reference (SCOR) model, which connects logistics functions to end-to-end supply chain performance.“The updated CLTD curriculum reflects critical changes in the evolving business landscape, equipping supply chain professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the future of logistics,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE.Key updates include:● Enhanced Sustainability Focus: Integration of the latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles to prepare professionals to lead sustainable and ethical supply chains.● Deeper Technology Integration: Expanded coverage of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and blockchain, to help organizations gain a competitive advantage.● Strengthened Risk Management: A more robust framework for identifying, assessing and mitigating supply chain risks to ensure business continuity and resilience.The CLTD program is tailored for current and aspiring supply chain professionals in transportation, logistics, warehousing, distribution and inventory management. It is ideal for individuals managing the flow of goods and services in international trade, inventory optimization and operational efficiency.Upon passing the corresponding exam, available June 1, individuals will have the confidence and expertise to lead successful logistics initiatives, drive positive organizational change and elevate their own career and earning potential.About ASCM:----------------The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources, which encompass award-winning workforce development, relevant content, ground-breaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals whoare driven to create a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit ascm.org.Manifest 2025 is the premier event for logistics and supply chain innovation, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and investors to discuss the future of freight, supply chain and technology. This year’s conference took place at The Venetian, Las Vegas from February 10-12. To learn more, visit the Manifest website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.