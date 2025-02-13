Proba Secures €1M to Scale Insetting and Drive Agri-Food Decarbonization

Distinction between insetting and offsetting.

Proba secures €1M from top agrifoodtech investors to scale insetting, turning agri-food sustainability decarbonization into financial value.

With this investment, Proba is set to transform supply chains, turning sustainability into a benefit for agri-food leaders worldwide.” — Sijbrand Tieleman

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proba Secures €1M to Scale Insetting and Drive Agri-Food DecarbonizationProba, a leading carbon finance company has raised €1 million to accelerate decarbonization in the agri-food sector through insetting. The funding, led by Future Food Fund and Yield Lab Europe, with continued support from Value Factory Ventures, will help scale verified insetting which turns sustainability commitments into financial value.Decarbonizing the Agri-food Industry and InsettingProba is an insetting leader for fertilizer-related decarbonization in the agri-food sector. Insetting makes sustainability initiatives scale. Fast.Agriculture is a major contributor to climate change, with nitrogen fertilizer-related emissions alone accounting for 5% of global greenhouse gases, more than the aviation and shipping industries combined. The technology for reducing emissions from fertilizers - from production to application - already exists. Proba works with agri-food companies to adopt and expand sustainable practices through insetting.Despite the availability of low carbon technologies, adoption remains slow due to cost barriers and a lack of financial incentives. This is where insetting comes in, turning decarbonization efforts into verified insetting certificates, which supply chain partners can invest in and fund these solutions.Insetting focuses on reducing emissions within your own supply chain, where it matters most. Unlike offsetting, which compensates for emissions through external projects, insetting ensures real, measurable impact that benefits all supply chain partners.Investing in a Better Agri-food Industry"With this investment, Proba is set to transform supply chains, turning sustainability into a benefit for agri-food leaders worldwide,” said Sijbrand Tieleman, CEO and co-founder at Proba. “Decarbonization in agriculture isn’t something companies can tackle alone. It requires shared investment, shared benefits, and real collaboration across supply chains. With the addition of two experienced agrifoodtech investors, we’re accelerating our mission to make insetting a standard tool for financing sustainability."Kim Wagenaar, Investment Director at Future Food Fund, emphasized Proba’s strategic role: “Proba is unlocking credible insetting at scale for the agri-food sector. Their ability to drive real impact, particularly in hard-to-abate fertilizer related emissions, makes them a key player in the transition to sustainable supply chains.”Daan Wilms van Kersbergen, Investment Director at Yield Lab Europe, added: “Proba is a standout startup; real traction, real impact, and a business model that proves sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand. We’re excited to be part of their journey.”Peter Kleijwegt, Managing Partner at Value Factory Ventures, reinforced their continued support: “Proba exemplifies the kind of high-impact climate innovation we seek to back. Their progress in decarbonizing supply chains is impressive, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership as they scale. Proba also creates valuable synergies with other companies in our portfolio, strengthening our impact in agritech and climate technology.”About ProbaProba is an insetting leader for fertilizer-related decarbonization in the agri-food industry. With Proba, businesses can quantify, verify, and finance emission reductions within their supply chains using insetting certificates. This enables organizations to turn sustainability efforts into a tradable asset that supports better supply chain partnerships and co-finances sustainability projects. Proba ensures compliance with recognized carbon accounting frameworks, including the GHG Protocol and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). For more information, visit proba.earth.About Future Food FundFuture Food Fund is an agrifoodtech VC fund based in the Netherlands, founded in 2017. The fund focuses on Seed and Series A investments in groundbreaking food and agtech startups across Western Europe. Its second fund, launched in 2022, is an environmental impact fund (SFDR 9) that supports innovative entrepreneurs driving the transition towards a more sustainable food system. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Future Food Fund helps transform the food and agriculture value chain while delivering positive impact. For more information, visit futurefoodfund.com.About Yield Lab EuropeYield Lab Europe is an impact VC fund investing into early stage European agrifoodtechcompanies, with the aim to make global food and agriculture production systems moresustainable and more efficient whilst improving profitability. Yield Lab Europe has officesin Ireland, the Netherlands and France, has made 27 investments to date. For moreinformation, visit theyieldlab.eu.About Value Factory VenturesValue Factory Ventures invests in pioneering Agritech, Food, and Climate startups that develop disruptive deeptech solutions to drive real impact. By combining capital with hands-on support, we support innovations that combat climate change and enhance food security - maximizing impact together. Learn more at valuefactory.vc.For media inquiries, please reach out to:

