Mimosa Magic: The Sophisticated Sip Redefining Brunch Culture

Mimosa Magic Logo TW

Tornabene Wine unveils Mimosa Magic, a refined, lower-sugar mimosa that blends elegance and indulgence, bringing class back to brunch and beyond.

Mimosa Magic isn’t just a drink—it’s a statement. It’s about celebrating sophistication, embracing elegance, and sipping outside the lines.” — Italia Tornabene, Founder of Tornabene Wine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tornabene Wine is bringing a fresh, elevated twist to brunch with its latest innovation: Mimosa Magic —a sparkling blend crafted for those who crave indulgence without the guilt. With lower sugar, fewer calories, and 11.75% alcohol content, this refined take on the classic mimosa is more than just a drink—it’s a lifestyle statement.In an era where wellness meets luxury, Mimosa Magic is setting a new standard. Gone are the days of overly sweet, syrupy brunch cocktails. Instead, Tornabene Wine offers a crisp, effervescent blend that caters to the modern, health-conscious consumer who refuses to compromise on taste.“We’re redefining what a mimosa should be—bold, elegant, and effortlessly sophisticated,” says Italia Tornabene, founder of Tornabene Wine. “Mimosa Magic isn’t just a drink; it’s an experience—one that brings class back to brunch, nights out, and every occasion in between.”The Magic in Every SipUnlike traditional mimosas loaded with added sugars, Mimosa Magic is a carefully crafted balance of premium sparkling wine and natural citrus essence. The result? A refreshingly crisp, perfectly balanced flavor profile that pairs effortlessly with Sunday brunch, rooftop celebrations, or intimate toasts with friends.✨ Key Features of Mimosa Magic:✔ Less Sugar, Fewer Calories – Enjoy a guilt-free indulgence.✔ Sophisticated Sparkling Blend – Crafted for those who sip with intention.✔ Perfect for Any Occasion – Brunch, weddings, girls’ nights, or a solo unwind moment.✔ A Modern Take on a Classic – Fresh, crisp, and effortlessly chic.Elevating the Drinking ExperienceAs part of Tornabene Wine’s mission to redefine wine culture, Mimosa Magic is more than just a beverage—it’s an invitation to sip differently. With a growing community of wine lovers looking for refined yet approachable options, this signature blend fits seamlessly into the brand’s commitment to quality and elegance.Where to Find Mimosa MagicMimosa Magic is available for purchase exclusively at www.TornabeneWine.com . For those looking to elevate their wine experience, Tornabene Wine’s exclusive wine club offers early access to new releases, curated pairings, and members-only perks.Join the MovementMimosa Magic isn’t just a drink—it’s a statement. It’s about celebrating sophistication, embracing elegance, and sipping outside the lines. Whether you’re toasting to a milestone, indulging in self-care, or curating the perfect brunch experience, it’s time to bring class back to the glass.For press inquiries, interviews, or collaborations, contact:📩 Italia Tornabene | Tornabene Wine📧 TornabeneItalia@iCloud.com📍 New York, NY

MImosa Magic

