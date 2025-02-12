Atumcell Unveils Pragmatic Guide to Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity for 2025

Matthew T. Carr, Atumcell Head of Research & Technology David E. Williams, Atumcell CEO Atumcell

Atumcell advises owners of operational technology (OT) assets to focus on basic building blocks for cybersecurity

Atumcell’s latest research highlights the need for a pragmatic, step-by-step approach to securing OT environments. This guide helps organizations take tangible steps toward better security.” — Matthew T. Carr, Head of Research & Technology

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of increasing cyber threats against critical infrastructure, Atumcell has released Cutting Through the Hype: A Pragmatic Guide to OT Cybersecurity in 2025 . The report provides a clear, actionable roadmap for organizations navigating the complex landscape of operational technology (OT) security.OT systems, which control physical processes in industries such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and utilities, were historically isolated from cyber threats. However, the rise of digitization and connectivity has introduced unprecedented risks that legacy OT environments were never designed to handle. Cyber attacks on OT infrastructure can cause real-world harm, from equipment failures to major disruptions in critical services.“Atumcell’s latest research highlights the compelling need for a pragmatic, step-by-step approach to securing OT environments,” said Matthew T. Carr, Atumcell’s Head of Research & Technology. “Organizations struggle to cut through the hype and don’t know how to get started. This guide is designed to help them take tangible steps toward better security.”The report outlines seven key steps to improving OT security, including:1. Asset Mapping: Identifying and documenting OT assets to lay the groundwork for security improvements.2. Basic Cyber Hygiene: Eliminating default passwords, enforcing authentication policies, and segregating IT and OT networks.3. OT-Specific Vulnerabilities: Understanding and prioritizing the most critical Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs).4. Adopting the Hacker’s Perspective: Using penetration testing to uncover real-world attack paths rather than relying solely on compliance checklists.5. Securing Legacy Systems: Implementing compensating controls for outdated OT infrastructure that cannot be easily replaced.6. Managing Supply Chain Risks: Extending cybersecurity practices beyond internal systems to third-party vendors and partners.7. Navigating Cyber Insurance: Evaluating whether insurance or direct security investments offer better risk reduction.Atumcell’s research underscores that many OT security challenges stem from a lack of visibility and practical guidance. By focusing on foundational actions organizations can make measurable improvements in their cybersecurity posture."Too many companies get stuck at the level of awareness, and fail to take meaningful action," said Atumcell CEO David E. Williams. "Our guide cuts through the noise, providing clear, actionable steps to help industrial operators secure their systems without unnecessary complexity or disruption."A Call for Actionable OT Security MeasuresThe white paper serves as a resource for industrial leaders, security professionals, and policymakers seeking to strengthen OT resilience in 2025 and beyond. As outside scrutiny and real-world cyber threats escalate, adopting a pragmatic approach to OT cybersecurity is more critical than ever.For a full copy of Cutting Through the Hype: A Pragmatic Guide to OT Cybersecurity in 2025, visit https://atumcell.com/whitepapers/OTSecurity or contact Atumcell CEO David Williams, d@atumcell.com.About AtumcellAtumcell provides cybersecurity tools and services for OT and IT environments. With innovative solutions and a strategic approach, Atumcell helps organizations secure their environments and manage their investment portfolios. Atumcell’s advanced penetration testing offers comprehensive validation of security measures in IT and OT environments.

