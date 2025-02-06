Atumcell Releases 2025 Cybersecurity Roadmap for Mid-Market Private Equity Firms

David E. Williams, Atumcell CEO Matthew T. Carr, Atumcell Head of Research & Technology Atumcell

Atumcell cyber OS enables real-time, portfolio-wide management, with objective, data driven assessments and verification

Cybersecurity is a value driver. PE firms that systematically embed cybersecurity in their portfolios unlock competitive advantage, improve deal outcomes, and meet rising LP expectations.” — David E. Williams, Atumcell CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atumcell , provider of an innovative cybersecurity operating system for private equity, has released Driving Portfolio-wide Value with Cybersecurity: A 2025 Roadmap for Mid-Market Private Equity Firms. The white paper charts a pragmatic strategy for private equity (PE) firms to integrate cybersecurity across their portfolios, drive measurable improvements, and enhance exit valuations.As cybersecurity risks escalate, limited partners, insurers, and customers are demanding stronger protections. Yet many PE firms struggle to implement cybersecurity initiatives that deliver lasting impact without generating excessive friction with portfolio company management. Atumcell’s latest research demonstrates that firms can achieve high ROI on cybersecurity investments—if they adopt a structured, practical approach.“Cybersecurity is now a value driver, not just a risk management concern,” said Atumcell CEO, David E. Williams. “Private equity firms that systematically embed cybersecurity across their portfolios will unlock competitive advantage, improve deal outcomes, and meet rising LP expectations.”A Strategic, Five-Step Approach to Portfolio CybersecurityAtumcell’s roadmap outlines five essential steps for private equity firms to boost cybersecurity maturity across their portfolios:1. Integrate Cybersecurity into Due Diligence – Cyber risks increase whenever an acquisition is announced, with attackers targeting newly acquired companies. PE firms should screen all targets for phishing and ransomware susceptibility, leveraging tools like AtumScreen for rapid assessment.2. Onboard with a Cyber Lens – Just as PE firms set financial reporting requirements, they should establish clear cybersecurity benchmarks, including patching timelines, phishing protections, and domain security fixes. Roadmap tools can help standardize maturity tracking across diverse portfolios.3. Make Cyber Metrics Part of the Value Creation Plan – Strong cybersecurity isn’t just about avoiding breaches—it can be a business enabler. Companies with robust security postures win larger contracts, secure better insurance rates, and improve operational resilience. Cyber performance should be measured alongside financial and operational KPIs. Companies should be recognized for rapid vulnerability mitigation.4. Boost Exit Premiums with Strong Cyber Performance – Buyers now prioritize cybersecurity in due diligence. Firms should proactively assess and fix vulnerabilities before exit, turning cybersecurity into a competitive differentiator that enhances valuation.5. Lead by Example: Secure the PE Firm Itself – PE firms that apply the same (or higher) cybersecurity standards to their own operations set a strong precedent for portfolio companies while reducing their own risk exposure.Cybersecurity as a Competitive AdvantageBy following this roadmap, private equity firms can move beyond awareness and take meaningful action to build value through cybersecurity. As cyber threats continue to evolve, firms that implement structured security initiatives will stand out to investors, portfolio companies, and acquirers alike.“The Atumcell operating system provides quantitative, real-time cybersecurity insights that don’t rely on questionnaires or subjective assessments,” said Matthew T. Carr, CTO. “PE firms are leveraging Atumcell’s dashboard to make informed, measurable security improvements while intervening selectively and efficiently with portfolio companies.”For a full copy of Driving Portfolio-wide Value with Cybersecurity: A 2025 Roadmap for Mid-Market Private Equity Firms, visit https://atumcell.com/whitepapers or contact Atumcell.About AtumcellAtumcell provides a comprehensive cybersecurity operating system designed to meet the unique needs of private equity firms and their portfolio companies. With innovative tools and a strategic approach, Atumcell helps clients perform due diligence, protect their assets, enhance security maturity, and mitigate the risks of cyber threats. Atumcell’s advanced penetration testing offers comprehensive validation of security measure for PE firms and portfolio companies.

