FTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL TO LAUNCH SKINCARE CALLED beBlack

FTI Foodtech International Inc (TSX:FTI)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 12, 2025, FTI Foodtech International Inc . (TSX¬ Venture Symbol: FTI) ("FTI" or "the Company") has developed the brand “beBlack” a Cosmetic/Skincare line to market and distribute the brand to the black community and will be able to be viewed at www.beBlack.com INDUSTRY CLAIMS:The industry states a slight shift toward more equitable treatment for Black consumers and Black brands across the beauty industry could lead to billions more in additional incremental revenue for the industry over the next few years. Black consumers spent $6.6 billion on beauty products in 2021, 11 percent of the total $60 billion beauty industry. If that share were bumped up to 12.7 percent—that is to say, at parity with the percentage of Black people in the United States—then Black consumer spend would comprise $9.2 billion of the projected $72.4 billion beauty market in 2025. That growth is based on a projected 4.8 percent CAGR (which takes into consideration—and maybe even underestimates—population growth, inflation, and increased Black consumer spending on Black brands due to advances in equity.“We are very excited to launch this ground-breaking brand that we believe will become a premium product within the black community of all ages. We will be working with select brand ambassadors and Influencers to expose the beBlack brand” said Stephen Brown CEO.About FTI Foodtech International Inc.The company is focused on developing an innovative retail/barter platform for products that address challenges and promote sustainability within the Cosmetic/Skincare industry. FTI is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For more information, contact:Stephen Brown, CEO FTI Foodtech International Inc.info@fticorp.ca(778) 819-0138

