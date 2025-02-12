FTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL RETAINS VLP LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS

FTI Foodtech International Inc (TSX:FTI)

SUITE1370, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FTI Foodtech International Inc . (TSX Venture Symbol: FTI) ("FTI" or "the Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc . (VLP) to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the company.The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the corporation has agreed to pay VLP Five Thousand Dollars per month plus applicable taxes. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the corporation or VLP.The corporation and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer.The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.“After much research, we have chosen VLP based upon their understanding of our marketplace that we are in, along with their long-standing reputation with W.D. Latimer a reputable firm”, said Stephen Brown, CEO of FTI.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For more information, contact:Stephen Brown,CEOFTI Foodtech International IncE: info@fticorp.ca

