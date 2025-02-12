Disaster Recovery Centers in Coffee and Lowndes Counties to Close Permanently This Week; FEMA Representatives Relocating
The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Coffee and Lowndes counties are set to close permanently this week. FEMA representatives will relocate to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Business Recovery Center (BRC) and Business Resource Assessment Center (BRAC) to continue assisting survivors for Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene. DRCs are currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Coffee County DRC – closing permanently at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Coffee County Service Center
1115 West Baker Hwy.
Douglas, GA 31533
Coffee County BRC – FEMA representatives will be here starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Satilla Regional Library
200 S. Madison Ave.
Douglas, GA 31533
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday; closed Sunday.
Lowndes County DRC – closing permanently at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Valdosta State University Foundation, Inc.
901 N. Patterson St.
Valdosta, GA 31601
Lowndes County BRAC – FEMA representatives will be here starting 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18
Lowndes County Civic Center,
2102 E. Hill Ave. Bldg. D
Valdosta, GA 31601
Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9:00am – 5:00pm Sunday: Closed
The Feb. 7 deadline for Georgia survivors of Tropical Storm Debby (Aug. 4--20) and Hurricane Helene (Sept. 24--Oct. 30) in the 63 counties designated for Individual Assistance to apply for FEMA disaster assistance has now passed.
To check on the status of your application, go to DisasterAssistance.gov. You may also use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. You can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 for assistance with your application or visit an SBA BRC or BRAC.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.