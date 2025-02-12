Disaster Recovery Centers in Coffee and Lowndes Counties to Close Permanently This Week; FEMA Representatives Relocating

The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Coffee and Lowndes counties are set to close permanently this week. FEMA representatives will relocate to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Business Recovery Center (BRC) and Business Resource Assessment Center (BRAC) to continue assisting survivors for Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene. DRCs are currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coffee County DRC – closing permanently at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Coffee County Service Center

1115 West Baker Hwy.

Douglas, GA 31533

Coffee County BRC – FEMA representatives will be here starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Satilla Regional Library

200 S. Madison Ave.

Douglas, GA 31533

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday; closed Sunday.

Lowndes County DRC – closing permanently at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Valdosta State University Foundation, Inc.

901 N. Patterson St.

Valdosta, GA 31601

Lowndes County BRAC – FEMA representatives will be here starting 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18

Lowndes County Civic Center,

2102 E. Hill Ave. Bldg. D

Valdosta, GA 31601

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9:00am – 5:00pm Sunday: Closed

The Feb. 7 deadline for Georgia survivors of Tropical Storm Debby (Aug. 4--20) and Hurricane Helene (Sept. 24--Oct. 30) in the 63 counties designated for Individual Assistance to apply for FEMA disaster assistance has now passed.