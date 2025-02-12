FEMA Is Still Here in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. –If you are a Hurricane Helene survivor of South Carolina on your road to recovery, you should know that FEMA is still here. FEMA, collaborating with South Carolina Emergency Management Division, is focused on finding long-term recovery solutions for individuals and communities affected by the disaster. Survivors who have questions about their application can still contact FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call toll-free 800-621-3362.

The telephone line is open daily, and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions. about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

To date, FEMA has provided more than $269 million in federal assistance to more than 242,000 individuals and households affected by Hurricane Helene in South Carolina. This money is offered to help pay for housing repairs, personal property replacement, and other recovery efforts.