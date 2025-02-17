Shelton Plumbing Announces Expansion of Services
In addition to plumbing, we will be working towards full-service support with HVAC & Electrical in the near future, as well as our In-Line Renewal division.
Shelton Plumbing is not just about fixing pipes, their mission is to provide top-quality plumbing services that combine expert craftsmanship with exceptional customer care. Whether it's a minor repair or a major installation, the team of licensed professionals is dedicated to ensuring every job is done right the first time. As a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses in Westmoreland & Allegheny Counties and surrounding areas, their commitment to reliability, transparency, and innovative solutions sets them apart in the plumbing industry.
Shelton Plumbing is a story of dedication, innovation, and community impact. Since it's opening in 1983, Shelton Plumbing has grown from a small local business into a trusted name in plumbing services. The journey has been fueled by a passion for excellence and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations every step of the way. What sets Shelton Plumbing apart is a focus on combining traditional craftsmanship with modern solutions. They were recently recognized for their work with Leading Manufacturer Waterline Renewal Technologies, which highlights a commitment to serving people and networking with other Plumbing Companies all across the USA.
What sets Shelton Plumbing apart is the innovative business model, which includes a new second business, In-Line Renewal Solutions. While continuing to provide top-notch plumbing services to the local community, In-Line Renewal Solutions takes their expertise to a whole new level by supporting other plumbing companies with cutting-edge trenchless technology solutions that specializes in state-of-the-art trenchless equipment and materials all across the country. This means solving problems for local customers, we’re empowering other plumbing businesses in the area to revolutionize their operations. In-Line doesn't just sell equipment; they provide full-service training, repair, and ongoing support to ensure client success. This dual focus on local community and advancing the industry—positions Shelton Plumbing and In-Line as a leader in both service delivery and innovation. The ability to bridge these two worlds allows unmatched expertise and a commitment to building lasting partnerships. Shelton Plumbing will be working towards a full-service company with HVAC & Electrical in the near future, more information to follow.
