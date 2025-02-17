Shelton Plumbing Announces Expansion of Services

The Leading Plumber Serving the Alle-Kiski Valley Before and After Shelton Plumbing

In addition to plumbing, we will be working towards full-service support with HVAC & Electrical in the near future, as well as our In-Line Renewal division.

Founder John Shelton lives by Matthew 6:33 which says, "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”” — John Shelton

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Shelton Plumbing is proud to announce the expansion of our state-of-the-art plumbing and training facility in Pittsburg, PA. Owner and Master Plumber, Josh Shelton stated – “we are very excited to offer more support for not only our local customers, but for other plumbing companies looking to train on latest technology in plumbing and trenchless.” In 2025, Shelton Plumbing celebrated 42 years in business service and dedication to the communities with integrity and care. Beyond plumbing work, Shelton Plumbing is committed to giving back and supporting local initiatives to make a positive difference. This focus is what makes Shelton Plumbing stand out as a trusted partner for all things plumbing. Serving the greater Pittsburg area since 1983, John Shelton Plumbing continues to support their customers for all of their plumbing needs and helping to support local charities as well as when natural disasters hit via tornados in Indiana and Alabama , the team stepped in to offer their support.Shelton Plumbing is not just about fixing pipes, their mission is to provide top-quality plumbing services that combine expert craftsmanship with exceptional customer care. Whether it's a minor repair or a major installation, the team of licensed professionals is dedicated to ensuring every job is done right the first time. As a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses in Westmoreland & Allegheny Counties and surrounding areas, their commitment to reliability, transparency, and innovative solutions sets them apart in the plumbing industry.Shelton Plumbing is a story of dedication, innovation, and community impact. Since it's opening in 1983, Shelton Plumbing has grown from a small local business into a trusted name in plumbing services. The journey has been fueled by a passion for excellence and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations every step of the way. What sets Shelton Plumbing apart is a focus on combining traditional craftsmanship with modern solutions. They were recently recognized for their work with Leading Manufacturer Waterline Renewal Technologies, which highlights a commitment to serving people and networking with other Plumbing Companies all across the USA.What sets Shelton Plumbing apart is the innovative business model, which includes a new second business, In-Line Renewal Solutions . While continuing to provide top-notch plumbing services to the local community, In-Line Renewal Solutions takes their expertise to a whole new level by supporting other plumbing companies with cutting-edge trenchless technology solutions that specializes in state-of-the-art trenchless equipment and materials all across the country. This means solving problems for local customers, we’re empowering other plumbing businesses in the area to revolutionize their operations. In-Line doesn't just sell equipment; they provide full-service training, repair, and ongoing support to ensure client success. This dual focus on local community and advancing the industry—positions Shelton Plumbing and In-Line as a leader in both service delivery and innovation. The ability to bridge these two worlds allows unmatched expertise and a commitment to building lasting partnerships. Shelton Plumbing will be working towards a full-service company with HVAC & Electrical in the near future, more information to follow.About Shelton PlumbingAt Shelton Plumbing the mission is to provide top-quality plumbing services that combine expert craftsmanship with exceptional customer care. Whether it's a minor repair or a major installation, the team of licensed professionals is dedicated to ensuring every job is done right the first time. Taking pride in being a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses in Westmoreland & Allegheny Counties and surrounding areas. The commitment to reliability, transparency, and innovative solutions sets Shelton Plumbing apart in the industry.

Trenchless Rehabilitation Example Video

