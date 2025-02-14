Excalibur Welcomes Christy Pehanich, MHSA, FHFMA, CPC, as Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Operations

Excalibur DDPM is thrilled to announce the addition of Christy Pehanich, MHSA, FHFMA, CPC, to our team as Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Operations.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excalibur Data Driven Performance Management is thrilled to announce the addition of Christy Pehanich, MHSA, FHFMA, CPC, to our team as Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Operations. With a distinguished career spanning 25 years in healthcare revenue cycle management and financial operations, Christy brings unparalleled expertise and leadership, further enhancing Excalibur’s ability to deliver top-tier revenue cycle solutions.

As a seasoned professional, Christy holds a Master of Health Services Administration, is a Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (FHFMA), and a Certified Professional Coder (CPC). Her extensive experience in operational strategy, revenue cycle optimization, and compliance will enhance Excalibur’s ability to deliver innovative solutions to clients across the healthcare industry.

“I am honored to join Excalibur and contribute to its mission of delivering exceptional results in healthcare revenue cycle management. I look forward to working with a talented team dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and driving value for our clients.”

Zane Newitt, CEO and Founder of Excalibur, welcomes the newest addition to the team with enthusiasm, stating: “Christy is a transformational addition to Excalibur. Her proven track record of driving results aligns perfectly with our vision to solve complex business challenges using principles of data driven performance management. She’s a thought leader and an executor and I am thrilled she’s on our team! The addition of Christy Pehanich underscores our ongoing commitment to assembling a team of industry leaders who embody excellence and innovation.”

For more information about Excalibur and our services, visit www.excalibur-ddpm.com

About Excalibur:

Excalibur is a purpose- driven organization that works with both Providers and other vendor-partners to solve complex business problems using principles of data- driven performance management.

We provide end-to-end revenue cycle and AR Valuation analytics, professional services, and Outsourcing (BPO) solutions.

Excalibur uniquely connects Finance to RCM are the industry's only Income Statement aligned revenue cycle management firm.

As the “lights are always on in the revenue cycle,” please contact us 24-7 to further discuss an opportunity to partner with you!

