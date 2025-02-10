RCR|HUB Releases Latest Edition of RCM Connections Magazine Featuring Industry Insights from Philip Boyce

RCR|HUB, Your RCM Online Resource

RCR|HUB, the leading online resource to the US Healthcare Revenue Cycle CommUnity, proudly announces the release of the latest issue of RCM Connections.

This edition features Philip Boyce, SVP and Chief Revenue Cycle Officer, at Baptist Health. Philip is a recognized leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), alongside expert perspectives on emerging trends, strategies, and innovations shaping the industry.

This edition features Philip Boyce, SVP and Chief Revenue Cycle Officer, at Baptist Health. Philip is a recognized leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), alongside expert perspectives on emerging trends, strategies, and innovations shaping the industry.

RCM Connections delivers thought-provoking articles and real-world solutions designed to help RCM professionals, providers, and business partners navigate healthcare Revenue Cycle Management. The February 2025 issue dives into key topics, including:

AI & Automation in Revenue Cycle – How technology is reshaping efficiency and outcomes.

An RCM Training Academy

AI Job Board

RCM Industry Movers & Shakers – Leadership updates from across the RCM CommUnity.

A Message from RCR|HUB CEO, Jena Eggert

“As we release this latest issue of RCM Connections, I’m reminded of why we built RCR|HUB—to provide a centralized, trusted resource for the Healthcare Revenue Cycle CommUnity. This magazine isn’t just about news and trends; it’s about real conversations, shared insights, and the power of connection in an industry that is constantly changing.

Philip Boyce’s expertise and the voices featured in this issue reflect our mission: to bridge the gap between providers and business partners, bringing clarity and CommUnity to RCM. We’re honored to continue providing a space where RCM leaders can find the resources they need to thrive.”

The magazine is available online for free at https://rcrhub.com/rcm-connections/feb2025

Legal Disclaimer:

