Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Set for Significant Expansion by 2034 | DelveInsight

Leading companies like AstraZeneca and MSD are spearheading advancements, redefining patient treatment possibilities.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Plexiform Neurofibroma, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Plexiform Neurofibroma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Plexiform Neurofibroma, offering critical insights into its prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving treatment options for it. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Plexiform Neurofibroma symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Plexiform Neurofibroma alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Plexiform Neurofibroma treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in Plexiform Neurofibroma.

Some of the key insights of Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Report:

• According to DelveInsight, the Plexiform Neurofibroma Syndrome market in the 7MM is expected to significantly change during the study period (2020–2034).

• In the United States, the prevalence of Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) is approximately 1 in 2,700 individuals.

• Plexiform neurofibromas, benign tumors originating from peripheral nerves and Schwann cells, are observed in 20% to 50% of all NF1 patients.

• The prevalence of Plexiform Neurofibromas is expected to rise due to improved diagnostic techniques and increased awareness.

• In February 2025, the FDA approved mirdametinib (Gomekli) for adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have symptomatic plexiform neurofibromas (PN) not amenable to complete resection.

• Emerging therapies for NF1 and plexiform neurofibromas include mirdametinib and others.

• Key companies in this market include AstraZeneca, MSD, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, and others.

Plexiform Neurofibroma Overview

Plexiform Neurofibroma (PN) is a rare and debilitating tumor associated with Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1), a genetic disorder caused by mutations in the NF1 gene. These tumors arise from nerve sheaths and are characterized by their diffuse, infiltrative growth, making complete surgical removal challenging. PNs can occur anywhere in the body but are most commonly found along peripheral nerves, leading to pain, disfigurement, and functional impairment. While typically benign, these tumors have the potential to transform into malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors (MPNSTs), a highly aggressive and difficult-to-treat malignancy. Due to their complex nature, treatment strategies focus on symptom management, tumor stabilization, and improving patient quality of life.

Plexiform Neurofibroma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Plexiform Neurofibroma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent Cases of Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF-1)

• Total Prevalent Cases of Plexiform Neurofibroma

• Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Plexiform Neurofibroma

• Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Plexiform Neurofibroma.

Plexiform Neurofibroma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Plexiform Neurofibroma drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Plexiform Neurofibroma treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Plexiform Neurofibroma drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores Plexiform Neurofibroma pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Plexiform Neurofibroma treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Plexiform Neurofibroma.

Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Outlook

The primary goal of treating Plexiform Neurofibromas is to enhance patients' quality of life by managing tumor-related symptoms, minimizing functional impairment, and preventing complications such as nerve compression or organ dysfunction. Given the infiltrative and recurrent nature of these tumors, complete removal is often not a viable option.

One of the most promising advancements in PN treatment is selumetinib, a MEK inhibitor that targets the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway, a key driver of tumor cell proliferation and survival. By inhibiting this pathway, selumetinib has demonstrated the ability to slow tumor growth and improve patient symptoms, marking a significant step forward in PN management.

The introduction of MEK inhibitors has transformed the treatment landscape for plexiform neurofibromas, offering a pharmacological approach where surgical intervention remains challenging. While surgery is still considered in select cases, research efforts continue to explore new therapeutic strategies. With ongoing advancements and a growing understanding of PN biology, the future holds promise for more effective treatments and potentially curative options. According to DelveInsight, the Plexiform Neurofibroma market in the 7MM is projected to undergo significant changes throughout the forecast period (2020–2034).

Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Drivers

• The development of MEK inhibitors, such as selumetinib, has revolutionized treatment for plexiform neurofibromas, offering a non-surgical option that can shrink tumors and alleviate symptoms.

• Ongoing studies exploring additional targeted therapies and combination treatments are expanding potential treatment options, increasing optimism for more effective management strategies in the near future.

Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Barriers

• Due to the infiltrative nature of PNs, complete surgical removal is often not feasible, increasing the risk of recurrence and limiting treatment options for many patients.

• MEK inhibitors and other novel treatments come with significant costs, making accessibility a concern, particularly in regions with limited healthcare funding or insurance coverage.

Scope of the Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Plexiform Neurofibroma Companies: Corcept Therapeutics, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Stero Therapeutics, OMass Therapeutics, and others.

• Key Plexiform Neurofibroma Drugs: mirdametinib and others.

• Plexiform Neurofibroma Therapeutic Assessment: Plexiform Neurofibroma currently marketed, and Plexiform Neurofibroma emerging therapies

• Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Dynamics: Plexiform Neurofibroma market drivers and Plexiform Neurofibroma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Plexiform Neurofibroma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Plexiform Neurofibroma

3. SWOT analysis of Plexiform Neurofibroma

4. Plexiform Neurofibroma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Plexiform Neurofibroma Disease Background and Overview

7. Plexiform Neurofibroma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Plexiform Neurofibroma

9. Plexiform Neurofibroma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Plexiform Neurofibroma Unmet Needs

11. Plexiform Neurofibroma Emerging Therapies

12. Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Drivers

16. Plexiform Neurofibroma Market Barriers

17. Plexiform Neurofibroma Appendix

18. Plexiform Neurofibroma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

