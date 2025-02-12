Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market on Track for Transformative Growth by 2032 | DelveInsight

Leading companies like Amgen and BioXcel Therapeutics are spearheading advancements, redefining patient treatment possibilities.

DelveInsight's "Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report offers an in-depth understanding of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer, offering critical insights into its prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving treatment options for it. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer.

Some of the key insights of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Report:

• According to the American Cancer Society (2022), approximately 268,490 new cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States, and it claims around 34,500 male lives annually.

• The global incidence of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (NEPC) is relatively low, with an estimated 6 cases per 100,000 people annually.

• On December 4, 2024, Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA granted Fast Track designation to PT217 for the treatment of metastatic de novo or treatment-emergent neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC).

• On February 12, 2024, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. revealed that the FDA granted Fast Track designation to BXCL701 with a CPI to treat metastatic small cell neuroendocrine prostate cancer (SCNC) in patients progressing on chemotherapy.

• Emerging therapies for NEPC include Tarlatamab, ORIC-944, and others.

• Key companies in the NEPC market include Amgen, BioXcel Therapeutics, Oric Pharmaceuticals, Xenicor, and others.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Overview

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (NEPC) is a rare and aggressive variant of prostate cancer that arises either de novo or as a result of treatment resistance in advanced prostate adenocarcinoma. Unlike typical prostate cancer, NEPC is characterized by the loss of androgen receptor signaling and exhibits neuroendocrine features, making it highly resistant to conventional hormonal therapies. The disease progresses rapidly, often spreading to visceral organs and carrying a poor prognosis. Due to its rarity and complexity, NEPC remains a significant challenge in oncology, with ongoing research focused on identifying novel therapeutic targets and improving treatment strategies.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of Prostate Cancer

• Total Incident Cases of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer

• Type-specific Cases of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer

• Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the market acceptance and success of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer treatments.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

The Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (NEPC) market is set for significant evolution in the coming years, driven by advancements in diagnostic technologies and a deeper understanding of the disease’s biology. NEPC, particularly treatment-related NEPC (tNEPC), remains an aggressive and often under-recognized form of prostate cancer, emerging as a late-stage manifestation in patients undergoing androgen receptor-targeted therapies. The rising incidence of NEPC, coupled with its resistance to conventional androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), has created an urgent need for novel treatment approaches.

Increasing healthcare expenditures and research efforts fuel the development of innovative therapies to address the unique challenges of NEPC. As traditional prostate cancer treatments fail to deliver sustained responses, the market is witnessing a shift toward targeted therapies, including Aurora kinase A (AURKA) inhibitors, anti-EGFR agents, and mTOR inhibitors. Emerging systemic treatments, such as chemotherapy combinations and immunotherapy, are also gaining traction in the clinical landscape.

Key pharmaceutical players such as Amgen, BioXcel Therapeutics, Oric Pharmaceuticals, and Xencor are actively investing in NEPC drug development, with several promising candidates in the pipeline. The next decade (2022–2032) is expected to bring significant advancements in NEPC management, with ongoing clinical trials exploring new mechanisms of action and precision medicine approaches. As these novel therapies progress toward approval, the NEPC market is poised for substantial growth, offering new hope for patients with this aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Drivers

• The increasing use of next-generation sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsies, and molecular imaging has improved early detection and characterization of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (NEPC), leading to better disease management and personalized treatment strategies.

• Several pharmaceutical companies are investing in novel treatments, including Aurora kinase A (AURKA) inhibitors, anti-EGFR agents, and mTOR inhibitors, which are expected to enhance treatment options and improve patient outcomes in NEPC.

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Barriers

• NEPC is often underdiagnosed or misclassified due to its rarity and overlapping clinical presentation with other prostate cancer subtypes, leading to delays in appropriate treatment.

• Unlike conventional prostate adenocarcinoma, NEPC does not respond well to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), and current treatment regimens, such as platinum-based chemotherapy, offer only limited survival benefits, highlighting an urgent need for more effective therapeutic options.

Scope of the Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Companies: Amgen, BioXcel Therapeutics, Oric Pharmaceuticals, Xenicor, and others.

• Key Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Drugs: Tarlatamab, ORIC-944, and others.

• Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer currently marketed, and Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer emerging therapies

• Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer market drivers and Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer

4. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer

9. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Drivers

16. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Market Barriers

17. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Appendix

18. Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

