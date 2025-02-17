Harper Health Partners with OpenDNA to Provide AI-Based Genetic Risk Testing

Harper Health Partners with OpenDNA to Provide Patients with AI-Based Genetic Risk Testing for Cardiometabolic Diseases and Cancer

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harper Health , a leading primary care provider with multiple locations in Illinois and Florida, today announced a partnership with OpenDNA , a cutting-edge genetic AI company, to offer its patients access to comprehensive polygenic and monogenic screening. This collaboration will provide Harper Health patients with valuable insights into their risk for cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other health conditions through OpenDNA’s CardioRisk+, CancerRisk+, and TotalRisk+ tests.“At Harper Health ( https://www.harperhealth.com ), we are committed to providing our patients with the most advanced and personalized healthcare available,” said Dr. William Harper, MD FACP, Founder and CEO at Harper Health. “By partnering with OpenDNA, we can now offer genetic screening that empowers our patients to take proactive steps towards managing their health and preventing future illness. Understanding individual risk profiles enables our physicians to provide more targeted and effective preventive care recommendations. We are excited to integrate the innovative OpenDNA tests and platform into our clinical protocols now, as we believe that genetic screening tests should become the standard of care.”OpenDNA’s CardioRisk+, CancerRisk+, and TotalRisk+ tests utilize state-of-the-art AI technology to analyze an individual’s DNA together with a patient's clinical attributes and assess their risk for a range of health conditions. The results are analyzed using proprietary AI models and provided through an interactive user interface for physicians and patients are fully integrated to the EMR and physician workflow. The information helps patients and their healthcare providers make informed decisions about preventive care, lifestyle changes, and treatment options. The tests cover both monogenic risks (caused by a single gene) and polygenic risks (influenced by multiple genes).“We are thrilled to partner with Harper Health to bring our innovative genetic AI solutions to their patients,” said Dr. Eran Feldhay, Founder and CEO at OpenDNA. “We believe that everyone should have access to information about their genetic predispositions, and we are confident that this partnership will significantly impact the health and well-being of Harper Health patients. Our products provide actionable insights that can empower individuals to take control of their health.”The CardioRisk+ test evaluates an individual’s risk for developing cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, diabetes, and other related conditions. The CancerRisk+ test assesses risk for various types of cancer, including breast, colon, and prostate. The TotalRisk+ test adds monogenic cancer screening.Harper Health patients can now access OpenDNA’s genetic screening tests through their physician. The process involves a simple cheek swab, and results are typically available within two weeks. Harper Health physicians will work with patients to interpret their results and develop personalized health plans based on their individual risk profiles.About Harper HealthHarper Health is a leading concierge primary care practice with a vision to elevate the standard of how people should be cared for. With locations across multiple states, Harper Health leverages the latest technologies and diagnostic tools to support each individual patient on their health journey so they can live their best life.About OpenDNAOpenDNA is a leading provider of personalized genetic health solutions. Our mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health through advanced genetic testing and personalized insights. By unlocking the power of their genetic information, individuals can make informed decisions about their lifestyle, preventive measures, and healthcare.John Sylvester, COOHarper Health+1 855-947-7371john@harperhealth.com

