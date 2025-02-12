Night Cream Market projected to reach US$29.890 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 7.20%

Night Cream Market

The night cream market is projected at US$21.917 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$29.890 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.20%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the night cream market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$29.890 billion in 2030.A night cream is a type of cream that is specifically designed to promote skin regeneration and repairs during the nighttime rhythm. The formulation of night cream includes intense hydrating ingredients, and it helps in healing various types of specific skin condition and has the ability to repair damaged skin. The night cream also helps in preventing dehydration of the skin and enhances the texture and plumpness of the skin. The demand for night cream is estimated to witness a major growth with the increase in the demand for cosmetics and personal care products. The global cosmetics and personal care market witness a major surge, majorly with the shift in consumer preferences towards personal care products. The increasing rise in the social media and e-commerce sector is also among the major factors boosting the growth of the cosmetics sector.With the increasing demand and introduction of continuous innovations in the cosmetics and personal care sector, the demand for night cream is estimated to rise. Various global leaders in the cosmetics and personal care market have introduced innovative formulations and products in the market, increasing the demand for night creams during the estimated timeline. For instance, in March 2024, Clarins, a global leader in the cosmetics and personal care sector, announced the launch of the day and night cream duo, which is among the revolutionary products, specially designed to combat stress-induced aging of the skin.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/night-cream-market The night cream market, under the type segment, is divided into rejuvenating night creams, skin-lightening night creams, face-lifting night creams, and others. Under the type segment, the rejuvenating night creams market is estimated to grow at a greater rate in the night cream market, during the forecasted timeline. The rejuvenating night creams offer enhanced moisturization and hydration to the skin. The rejuvenating night creams contain ingredients like hyaluronic acids, ceramides, and glycerin among others. The rejuvenating night creams penetrate the skin deeply and lock the moisture on the skin, preventing dryness and maintaining plumpness and hydration of the skin.The skin type segment of the night cream market is categorized into normal skin type, oily skin type, and dry skin type. The oily skin category in the skin type segment is estimated to grow at a greater rate in the global night cream market. The night cream for oily skin helps regulate sebum production of the skin, and also offers hydration, and prevents clogging of the pores.The night cream market, under the distribution channel segment, is divided into online and offline. Under the distribution channel segment of the global night cream market, the online segment is estimated to grow at a greater rate. The increasing utilization of e-commerce retail platforms offers the consumer a wider range of products and solutions to choose from and increases the accessibility of the market across multiple regions.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the global night cream market, during the estimated timeline. The North American region is among the global leaders in the cosmetics and personal care market. The increasing utilization of social media and the growth of the e-commerce platform are among the key factors propelling the growth of the market in the region during the forecasted timeline. The increasing utilization of social media increases consumer awareness related to the advantages of night creams, increasing the demand. Similarly, the growth of the e-commerce retail sector increases the accessibility of the market in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the night cream market that have been covered are Shiseido Co., Ltd., Beiersdorf, L’Oréal SA, Estée Lauder Inc., Amway Corporation, Guerlain, P&G, The Himalaya Drug Company, and Clinique Laboratories, LLC among others.The market analytics report segments the night cream market as follows:• By Typeo Rejuvenating Night Creamo Skin-Lightening Night Creamo Face-Lifting Night Creamo Others• By Skin Typeo Normal Skin Typeo Oily Skin Typeo Dry Skin Type• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offlineo By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Shiseido Co., Ltd.• Beiersdorf• L’Oréal SA• Estée Lauder Inc.• Amway Corporation• Guerlain• P&G• The Himalaya Drug Company• Clinique Laboratories, LLCReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Essential Oils Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-essential-oils-market • Pore Strips Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pore-strips-market • CBD Skincare Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cbd-skincare-market • Cream Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cream-market • Global Facial Care Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-facial-care-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 