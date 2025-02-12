STAT Inhibitors Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, IND, and Companies
STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in STAT Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the STAT Inhibitors pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the STAT Inhibitors therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive STAT Inhibitors pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Report
• In February 2025:- Amgen:- A Phase 3, Randomized, 24-week, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Rocatinlimab (AMG 451) in Combination With Topical Corticosteroids and/or Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors in Adult Subjects With Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD) (ROCKET-SHUTTLE)
• DelveInsight’s STAT Inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for STAT Inhibitors treatment.
• The leading STAT Inhibitors Companies such as Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Purple Biotech, Vividion Therapeutics, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Recludix Pharma, Hyundai Bioscience, ANA Therapeutics, UNION Therapeutics, Tvardi Therapeutics, Proteovant Therapeutics and others.
• Promising STAT Inhibitors Therapies such as Rocatinlimab, Efavirenz, Lamivudine, Stavudine, Betnovate, and others.
STAT Inhibitors Emerging Drugs Profile
• SHR0302: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd
SHR0302 is a potent and highly selective Janus kinase type 1 (JAK1) inhibitor. Several late-stage clinical studies are on-going with both oral and topical dosage forms for several immune-inflammatory diseases including atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata vitiligo, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. The high selectivity of SHR0302 may potentially provide a favorable safety and efficacy profile compared to the pan-JAK inhibitors. SHR0302 was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by China's CDE for treatment in atopic dermatitis in January 2021. Currently, the drug is in Preregistration stage of its development for the treatment of Atopic dermatitis.
• ANA001: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
ANA001 is a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation in development as a treatment for patients with COVID-19. Niclosamide has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, and a well-understood safety profile in humans. ANA001 is currently being studied in a 60-subject Phase II clinical trial conducted in the U.S. Niclosamide has demonstrated both antiviral and immunomodulatory activity with possible downstream effects on coagulation abnormalities observed in COVID-19. In preclinical research by an independent academic group published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, niclosamide inhibited viral replication in vitro and was more potent than remdesivir in the same assay. Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of COVID infections.
• NT219: Purple Biotech
NT219 is a first-in-class, small molecule that promotes Insulin Receptor Substrates 1/2 (IRS) degradation and inhibits Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3 (STAT3) phosphorylation, two major complementary signaling pathways that play a key role in the tumor and its microenvironment. IRS1/2 acts as scaffolds, organizing signaling complexes that mediate mitogenic, metastatic, angiogenic, and anti-apoptotic signals from IGF1R and other oncogenes, consisting of an important driver in multiple cancers and is highly involved in triggering drug resistance. STAT3 is a transcription factor that is broadly hyper activated in many cancers, promoting proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis, and tumor immune evasion. Feedback activation of STAT3 plays a prominent role in mediating drug resistance to various anti-cancer therapies. As an inhibitor of both IRS1/2 and STAT3, NT219 has the potential to prevent the development of resistance to multiple approved therapies. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of colorectal cancer.
The STAT Inhibitors pipeline report provides insights into
• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of STAT Inhibitors with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for STAT Inhibitors Treatment.
• STAT Inhibitors Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
• STAT Inhibitors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the STAT Inhibitors market.
STAT Inhibitors Companies
Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Purple Biotech, Vividion Therapeutics, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Recludix Pharma, Hyundai Bioscience, ANA Therapeutics, UNION Therapeutics, Tvardi Therapeutics, Proteovant Therapeutics and others.
STAT Inhibitors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
• Oral
• Intravenous
• Subcutaneous
• Parenteral
• Topical
STAT Inhibitors Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
• Recombinant fusion proteins
• Small molecule
• Monoclonal antibody
• Peptide
• Polymer
• Gene therapy
Scope of the STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Report
• Coverage- Global
• STAT Inhibitors Companies- Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Purple Biotech, Vividion Therapeutics, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Recludix Pharma, Hyundai Bioscience, ANA Therapeutics, UNION Therapeutics, Tvardi Therapeutics, Proteovant Therapeutics and others.
• Promising STAT Inhibitors Therapies- Rocatinlimab, Efavirenz, Lamivudine, Stavudine, Betnovate, and others.
• STAT Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
• STAT Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. STAT Inhibitors: Overview
4. Pipeline Therapeutics
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. STAT Inhibitors – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7. Late Stage Products (Preregistration)
8. SHR0302: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd
9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)
11. ANA001: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
13. Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
14. NT219: Purple Biotech
15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
17. Ribonucleotide reductase based gene therapy: StemCardia
18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
19. Inactive Products
20. STAT Inhibitors Key Companies
21. STAT Inhibitors Key Products
22. STAT Inhibitors- Unmet Needs
23. STAT Inhibitors- Market Drivers and Barriers
24. STAT Inhibitors- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
25. STAT Inhibitors Analyst Views
26. STAT Inhibitors Key Companies
27. Appendix
