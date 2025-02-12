Hypertriglyceridemia Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, IND

Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline

Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline landscape. It covers the Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Hypertriglyceridemia therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Report

• In January 2025:- Marea Therapeutics:- The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of multiple doses of MAR001in adult volunteers with metabolic dysfunction.

• In January 2025:- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.:- This is a Phase 3, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 446 participants. Participants will be randomized to receive olezarsen or placebo in a 53-week treatment period. The length of participation in the study will be approximately 78 weeks, which includes an up to 12-week screening period, a 53-week treatment period, and a 13-week post-treatment evaluation period or transition to open-label extension (OLE) study with up to 1-year treatment.

• DelveInsight’s Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Hypertriglyceridemia treatment.

• The leading Hypertriglyceridemia Companies such as 89bio, Mochida Pharmaceutical, NorthSea Therapeutics, Visirna Therapeutics, GeneCradle Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Eli Lilly and Company, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, iMetabolic Biopharma and others.

• Promising Hypertriglyceridemia Therapies such as NST-1024, Plozasiran Injection, Icosapent, Ethyl Icosapentate, Omega-3-acid ethyl ester or Placebo, and others.

Hypertriglyceridemia Emerging Drugs Profile

• Pegozafermin: 89bio

Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) being developed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). FGF21 is a promising therapeutic target for NASH and SHTG since it is an endogenous hormone that functions as a master metabolic regulator with broad effects on energy expenditure and glucose and lipid metabolism. Enhancing the activity of FGF21 has been shown to reduce hepatic steatosis, inflammation, and triglyceride levels, as well as improve insulin resistance and glycemic control. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.

• SEFA-1024: NorthSea Therapeutics

SEFA-1024 is a novel, orally-administered, highly potent, chemically modified fatty acid derived from naturally occurring fatty acid EPA. SEFA-1024 was designed to enhance its pharmacological effects on metabolic markers in the intestine and liver. In pre-clinical dyslipidemia models, SEFA-1024 exhibited broad and marked beneficial effects, significantly reducing both non-HDL cholesterol and triglycerides in conjunction with an increase in HDL cholesterol. The cholesterol-lowering activity of SEFA-1024 was additive to the lowering obtained with statin treatment, suggesting that SEFA-1024 could be used in combination with these important standard-of-care cardiovascular therapies. Further, it was shown that dosing with SEFA-1024 leads to marked improvements in glycemic control, indicating that SEFA-1024 has the potential to improve overall glycemic control in patients with diabetes. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Hypertriglyceridemia.

• VSA-003: Visirna Therapeutics

VSA-003, is an investigational drug being developed by Visirna Therapeutics. The drug belongs to the class of Small interfering RNA. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Hypertriglyceridemia.

The Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hypertriglyceridemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hypertriglyceridemia Treatment.

• Hypertriglyceridemia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• Hypertriglyceridemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hypertriglyceridemia market.

Hypertriglyceridemia Companies

89bio, Mochida Pharmaceutical, NorthSea Therapeutics, Visirna Therapeutics, GeneCradle Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Eli Lilly and Company, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, iMetabolic Biopharma and others.

Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Intra-articular

• Intraocular

• Intrathecal

• Intravenous

• Ophthalmic

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Subcutaneous

• Topical

• Transdermal

Hypertriglyceridemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Oligonucleotide

• Peptide

• Small molecule

Scope of the Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Hypertriglyceridemia Companies- 89bio, Mochida Pharmaceutical, NorthSea Therapeutics, Visirna Therapeutics, GeneCradle Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Eli Lilly and Company, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, iMetabolic Biopharma and others.

• Hypertriglyceridemia Therapies- NST-1024, Plozasiran Injection, Icosapent, Ethyl Icosapentate, Omega-3-acid ethyl ester or Placebo, and others.

• Hypertriglyceridemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Hypertriglyceridemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Hypertriglyceridemia: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Hypertriglyceridemia– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Pegozafermin: 89bio

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. SEFA-1024: NorthSea Therapeutics

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. VSA-003: Visirna Therapeutics

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. SEFA 6131: NorthSea Therapeutics

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Hypertriglyceridemia Key Companies

21. Hypertriglyceridemia Key Products

22. Hypertriglyceridemia- Unmet Needs

23. Hypertriglyceridemia- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Hypertriglyceridemia- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Hypertriglyceridemia Analyst Views

26. Hypertriglyceridemia Key Companies

27. Appendix

