Haircare Market anticipated to surpass US$138.494 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.76%

Global Haircare Market

The Global Haircare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76%, reaching a market size of US$138.494 billion in 2030 from US$109.773 billion in 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global haircare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$138.494 billion by 2030.Haircare is an overall term denoting the varied range of products and practices used to maintain hair hygiene, including scalp & hair cleansing; hair health, such as conditioning or nourishing the hair and protecting the hair; and hair beauty treatment, such as coloring, styling, etc.The growing middle-class population and increasing urbanization are the major factors that are boosting the demand for hair care products.Moreover, with rising awareness about personal hygiene and a focus on aesthetic appeal, consumers are increasingly opting for different hair care products, as haircare products are used to groom hair and get an aesthetic hairstyle while managing various hair problems such as hair fall, dandruff, frizzy hair, split ends, and dry or itchy scalp. The rising level of air pollution and the increasing temperature are also harming the quality of hair, encouraging people to use hair care products to protect them from the harmful impact of these environmental factors.Further, hair aesthetics has also led to a rise in the number of consumers opting for hairstyle chemical treatments, including dyeing and straightening. Since chemically treated hair requires premium hair care products to maintain the health and texture of hair, the demand for premium hair care products is increasing significantly, thereby fueling the overall haircare market growth. The rising use of social media is driving consumers to explore various global haircare brands, thereby spurring the global haircare market’s growth.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-haircare-market The Global haircare market is segmented by product into five major categories: Shampoo and conditioner, hair color, hair oil, hair mask, and others. The shampoo segment is expected to grow significantly because it contains a variety of hair-enriching ingredients that help promote hair growth from the scalp follicles, including vitamins , botanical extracts, minerals, oils, and others. In addition, consumers' heavy use of different shampoos is expected to support the expansion of the segment.The global haircare market by application category is segmented into household and professional. Individuals spend more on hair care products and treatments as they realize the importance of hair to their overall look. Besides, the popularity of various social media platforms, beauty influencers, and celebrity culture has made people eager to try the latest trends and imitate popular hairstyles, which boosts the demand for hair care products.The global haircare market by end-user category is segmented into men and women. The market is being boosted by the growing number of working women. Women facing stress levels, heavy work pressures, long working hours, and poor work-life balance tend to have thinning and greying hair more often and deal with other problems related to their hair. Because nowadays women are able to maintain their desired look by using these products, it creates a high demand for high-end products.The global haircare market by sales channel category is segmented into online and offline. The growing working female population makes it convenient and time-saving to shop via online stores, boosting this segment's growth. Furthermore, online stores allow customers to purchase international hair care products easily and at discounted rates. As such, many hair care manufacturers have started their web portals to sell various hair care products.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is projected to note significant growth in the global haircare market. Rising awareness about various hair care products in countries like China, India, and Australia, coupled with the presence of major market players, is boosting the demand for hair care products. Increasing disposable incomes and living standards are also augmenting the demand for premium hair care products. The booming e-commerce industry is also supporting the rising sales of international hair care products, thus positively impacting the regional market growth.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global haircare market that have been covered are Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Procter & Gamble, Kao Corporation, L’OREAL GROUP, VEDA CORP., Amway, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Marico, Shiseido Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the global haircare market as follows:• By Producto Shampoo & Conditionero Hair Coloro Hair Oilo Hair Masko Others• By Applicationo Householdo Professional• By End-Usero Meno Women• By Sales Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Unilever• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA• Procter & Gamble• Kao Corporation• L’OREAL GROUP• VEDA CORP.• Amway• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.• Marico• Shiseido Co., Ltd.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence.Report Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Cosmetics Antioxidants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cosmetic-antioxidants-market • Hair Color Spray Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hair-color-spray-market • Global Essential Oils Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-essential-oils-market • Hair Removal Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hair-removal-devices-market • Pet Hair Care Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pet-hair-care-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.