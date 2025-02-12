Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Clinical Trials:- EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA, IND, Companies

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

• In February 2025:- Seagen Inc.:- This clinical trial will study brentuximab vedotin with CHP to find out if the drugs work for people who have certain types of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). It will also find out what side effects occur when brentuximab vedotin and CHP are used together. A side effect is anything the drugs do besides treating cancer. CHP is a type of chemotherapy that uses three drugs (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone). CHP is approved by the FDA to treat certain types of PTCL.

• In January 2025:- Xenothera SAS:- This is a 2-part study consisting of a Part 1, dose escalation and dose-finding component to establish the Maximal Tolerated Dose (MTD), or Recommended Part 2 Dose (RP2D) of LIS1 as a single agent; followed by a Part 2, to investigate anti-tumors efficacy of LIS1 in selected subtypes of Peripheral TCell Lymphoma (PTCL) and to further evaluate its safety and tolerability at RP2D.

• In January 2025:- Bristol-Myers Squibb:- The purpose of this study is to test the safety, tolerability, efficacy, and drug levels of BMS-986369 (Golcadomide) in participants with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphomas in Japan (GOLSEEK-3).

• DelveInsight’s Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma treatment.

• The leading Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Companies such as Acrotech Biopharma LLC, HUYA Bioscience International, Seattle Genetics, Inc., Akeso Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Verastem, Inc., Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology Inc., and others.

• Promising Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapies such as Enasidenib, Rituximab, Duvelisib, Chidamide, Lacutamab, Gemcitabine, Oxaliplatine and others.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile

• HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International

The novel epigenetic drug, HBI-8000, is a member of the benzamide class of histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACIs), working by controlling how tightly DNA is wound around histone proteins, which regulate gene expression. This alters the expression of several proteins involved in processes that arrest the growth of cancer cells, increase tumor immunity and change the tumor microenvironment. Evidence suggests that this mechanism increases the efficacy of other cancer agents such as checkpoint inhibitors.

The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment.

• Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Companies

Acrotech Biopharma LLC, HUYA Bioscience International, Seattle Genetics, Inc., Akeso Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Verastem, Inc., Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology Inc., and others.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Subcutaneous

• Intravenous

• Oral

• Intramuscular

• Intra-tumoral

• Molecule Type

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal antibodies

• Immunoglobulins

• Small molecules

• Pyrimidines

• Proteins and Peptides

• Product Type

Scope of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Companies- Acrotech Biopharma LLC, HUYA Bioscience International, Seattle Genetics, Inc., Akeso Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Verastem, Inc., Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology Inc., and others.

• Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapies- Enasidenib, Rituximab, Duvelisib, Chidamide, Lacutamab, Gemcitabine, Oxaliplatine and others.

• Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL): Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. In-depth Commercial Assessment

8. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) Collaboration Deals

9. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

10. HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International

11. F520: Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical Co., LTD

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. YY-20394: Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

18. Inactive Products

19. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) Key Companies

20. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) Key Products

21. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL)- Unmet Needs

22. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL)- Market Drivers and Barriers

23. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL)- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

24. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) Analyst Views

25. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL) Key Companies

26. Appendix

