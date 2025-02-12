Gauteng e-Government hosts Youth Tech Expo

The Gauteng Department of e-Government successfully hosted the Youth Tech Expo yesterday, 11 February 2025 at the Twelve Apostles Church in Trinity Simunye, Westonaria.

The event offered a various range of activities including ICT skills training, entrepreneurial workshops, career exploration in the digital field, and opportunities to connect with industry professionals and mentors. Attendees also learned about the latest trends in ICT development, digital marketing and social media opportunities. The expo provided valuable opportunities for internships, bursaries, skills training, and employment for young people.

Launched in 2022, the Youth Tech Expo aims to create opportunities for Gauteng’s youth in the ICT sector by partnering with key stakeholders. Since its inception, over 100 young people have benefited from the expo. MEC for e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, expressed his excitement about the event’s success.

“The Youth Tech Expo highlights our commitment to empowering the youth of Gauteng. By supporting initiatives like this, we are helping to shape the next generation of tech leaders and ensuring that Gauteng remains a hub of innovation. Our partnerships strengthen our collective efforts to create a brighter future for our youth”, said MEC Dhlamini.

MEC Dhlamini also emphasized that the expos aim to support young people from all backgrounds of Gauteng, particularly those facing unemployment challenges in Townships, Informal Settlements, and Hostels.

The event was supported by key stakeholders, including Nemisa, First National Bank, Telkom, Providence Software Solutions, Motswanelo IT Consultant, Evolve IT Solutions, and the Gauteng Department of Treasury. These partners contributed to creating a positive environment for learning and skill development.

Social media influencers, such as TikTok comedian Thabo Kgaphola (known as “Summary Wa Lehetla”) and amapiano TikTok Chinese dancer Chad Jones, also attended the event.

Summary Wa Lehetla shared how social media can help young people change their lives and support their families, especially those from disadvantaged areas.

“As a young man from Orange Farm who started with nothing, I can testify that social media gave me the opportunity to transform my life, through this I also believe that it can do the same for you if utilized in a right manner,” said Summary Wa Lehetla.

Young participant Tumelo Mofokeng expressed his gratitude for the event and encouraged fellow attendees to make the most of the opportunity.

“I’m grateful to the Gauteng Department of e-Government for hosting this amazing event. I urge everyone here today to take full advantage of this opportunity to learn and grow. We never know what great opportunities could come from events like this,” said Tumelo.

For more information contact: Sithembiso Ndlovu on 072 183 8922, sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAupdates #servicedelivery