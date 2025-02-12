Minister Dion George announces green economy initiatives

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has announced key actions to accelerate South Africa’s green economy, create sustainable jobs, and stimulate economic growth. These actions focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and circular economy initiatives, and will contribute to environmental targets while fostering economic opportunities.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is prioritising renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and hydropower. Streamlined environmental authorisation processes have been implemented to speed up project approvals, including:

The exclusion of solar and battery facilities from environmental authorisation in low and medium environmental sensitivity areas.

The identification of 11 renewable energy zones and five transmission corridors for incentivised green energy projects.

Efforts to incentivise renewable energy development include identifying strategic zones where the environmental review will take just 194 days, instead of the usual 300.

These measures will stimulate job creation in installation, maintenance, and in other related sectors, specifically targeting underserved communities.

Furthermore, Dr George has emphasised the importance of improving energy efficiency across sectors. “Through energy-saving programmes and technology incentives, we aim to reduce consumption and cut costs,” said Dr George.

The DFFE is also investing in waste management to support the transition to a circular economy. Initiatives like the Recycling Enterprise Support Programme (RESP) and e-waste projects in Bushbuckridge and Nkomazi municipalities are providing economic opportunities for communities while addressing waste.

Another green economy initiative that the Department is driving is the launch of a Green Hydrogen Guideline, which will be launched on 17 February 2025. The Guideline will help to streamline approvals for green hydrogen projects, which will support the country’s energy transition.

Dr George emphasised that all of these initiatives are not only designed to preserve our environment but, will also create much-needed jobs, especially in disadvantaged areas, while driving long-term economic growth. “By focusing on the green economy, we’re not just protecting the environment, but creating a sustainable future with meaningful jobs,” said Dr George.

For media queries contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: +27 82 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates