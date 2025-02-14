Energy Healer and Intuitive Medium Donna McGrath Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1982, Donna McGrath, former NIH Molecular Biologist and Medical Technologist (ASCP certified) was invited to The Reagan White House for her ground-breaking work on sickle-cell anemia, which was featured in TIME, Newsweek, API, UPI, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal and The New England Journal of Medicine.

Later, in 1994, following tragic deaths of close family members, and overwhelmed by grief, she turned inward to meditation, which sparked a transformative spontaneous out-of-body mystical experience. This cosmic journey allowed her to connect with higher God consciousness and expand her understanding of life, healing and ultimately revealing the keys to healing all dis-eases. Afterwards, she was divinely gifted with clairvoyance, clairsentience, clairaudience and the ability to perform in-depth spiritual psychology counseling sessions and long-distance quantum energy healing sessions, which created numerous miraculous healings worldwide.

As seen on CNN, Donna is a gifted Master Energy Healer and Intuitive Medium and who has helped over 60,000 clients overcome a plethora of emotional and dis-ease states and facilitates miracle healings from The Other Side.

Total Body Healing

Donna McGrath says that in order to heal totally, that healing must be accomplished on ALL levels: the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual levels. She became a Reiki Master, Master Hypnotherapist, and is adept at Spiritual Response Therapy, Muscle Kinesiology, Nutritional Supplementation, Integrated Energy Therapy, Emotion Code and several additional healing modalities. She then integrated these multiple modalities into her own unique method called Positive-Negative Replacement Therapy, (PNRT) which is an emotional self-healing method that can be used on the self, as well as to enhance interpersonal communication skills. Her services include medical intuitive readings and healings, energy channeling, and holistic health consultations, all designed to promote healing on multiple levels.

New Book Release

In February, Donna McGrath will release her much-anticipated book, “From Corporate Mentality to Spiritual Reality: A True Out-of-Body Journey to Enlightenment.” The book captures her transition from a conventional career in medicine and science to becoming an enlightened master energy healer. It documents her spiritual awakening journey and provides insights into her personal transformational journey, serving as a guide for anyone seeking spiritual and personal transformation.

McGrath plans to continue sharing her gifts through workshops, seminars, and the release of her next book, “Miracles of Total Body Healing: True Cases of Miracle Healings from the Files of a Master Energy Healer”, which documents at least twenty verified miracle healings and serves as a beacon of hope to those experiencing infectious diseases, as well as chronic diseases on a large scale. She remains committed to helping individuals around the world achieve holistic wellness and ultimately, spiritual enlightenment.

About Donna McGrath

Donna McGrath is a certified Reiki Master, Master Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Psychologist, Ordained Minister, Neurolinguistic Programming Master, and Master Muscle Kinesiologist. Her services include intuitive readings, channeled healing meditations, and holistic health consultations, all designed to promote healing on multiple levels.

Close Up Radio recently featured Donna McGrath in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, February 10th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-energy-healer-and/id1785721253?i=1000691045121

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-energy-266188904/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0U5dDD40u5iJ7q4Ue17gkB

For more information about Donna McGrath, please visit https://donnamcgrath.com/

