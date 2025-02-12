Smarter Surfaces Introduces Magnetic Chalkboard Paint and Upgraded Super Magnetic Paint for Improved Functionality

Smarter Surfaces is pleased to announce its launch of Magnetic Chalkboard Paint, a breakthrough 2-in-1 product & enhanced formulation of Super Magnetic Paint.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smarter Surfaces, a worldwide pioneer in creative surface solutions, is pleased to announce its launch of Magnetic Chalkboard Paint, a breakthrough two-in-one product, as well as a greatly enhanced formulation of Super Magnetic Paint These cutting-edge solutions are intended to turn walls into dynamic, highly functional workplaces, providing unrivaled flexibility for offices, schools, & collaborative situations.With a continual dedication to innovation, quality, and utility, Smarter Surfaces presents these developments to meet the rising need for multi-use surfaces in both professional and personal settings.Magnetic Chalkboard Paint: A Dual-Function Surface Like Never Before :The new Magnetic chalkboard Paint is intended for individuals who want the best of both worlds, a writable chalkboard and a strong magnetic surface. This novel formulation enables users to write, erase, and attach papers using magnets, making it an excellent choice for brainstorming, planning, scheduling, and creativity.Key Features and Advantages of Magnetic Chalkboard Paint:Dual-Purpose InnovationThis high-performance paint acts as a chalkboard and magnetic surface, making it more useful in workplaces, schools, and creative areas. Users may easily switch between writing with chalk and attaching notes using magnets.Strong Magnetic PerformanceThis paint's high magnetite concentration assures improved magnetic pull, allowing it to grip numerous sheets of paper using neodymium magnets. Unlike typical blackboard paints, this version offers genuine practical value due to its strong adherence.Easy to Apply, Quick DryingWith a simple application procedure, the paint only needs a few coats to reach full functioning. It dries fast, ready for use in only 24 hours.Customizable Finishes for Every EnvironmentUsers may keep the surface as a traditional black chalkboard or add a clear finish to create a colored chalkboard that complements modern decor. The surface may also be used with other wall treatments to create a cohesive design experience.Eco-Friendly & SafeSmarter Surfaces values sustainability, and this product is no exception. The formulation is low in VOC, solvent-free, and isocyanate-free, making it suitable for both residential and commercial applications while satisfying all key environmental requirements.Super Magnetic Paint: Stronger, Smoother, and More Powerful Than EverIn addition to the new Magnetic Chalkboard Paint, Smarter Surfaces has improved its best-selling Super Magnetic Paint with a greater magnetite content, assuring the highest possible magnetic performance.What Is New in the Improved Super Magnetic Paint?Enhanced Magnetic StrengthWith more than 60% magnetite concentration, the new formulation can hold up to 5+ A4 pages with a single magnet, making it one of the most powerful magnetic paints available.Faster and Easier ApplicationThe enhanced formula distributes more evenly, needing fewer coatings to obtain maximum magnetism. Users can create a fully working magnetic surface with as few as four coatings.Quicker Drying TimeThe new Super Magnetic Paint dries quickly, allowing for top-coating in only 24 hours. It implies that consumers may modify their area quickly and without waiting significant periods of time.Integrates Well with Other Wall FinishesThis paint may be top-coated with whiteboard paint, regular paint, wallpaper, or digital printing, providing maximum creative versatility.Stronger, Safer, and More ReliableThe improved Super Magnetic Paint, like other Smarter Surfaces products, has minimal VOC, is solvent-free, and has no dangerous chemicals, making it suitable for indoor usage in offices, schools, and commercial areas.Applications: Transforming Workplaces and Learning EnvironmentsThe launch of these two distinctive products expands the possibilities for designing interactive, effective surfaces. Here's how they may be utilized:1. Offices and Meeting Rooms: Ideal for brainstorming, project management, and visual presentations. Teams may pin crucial papers and take notes on the writable surfaces at the same time.2. Classrooms and Learning Spaces: Increases student engagement by providing interactive classes, visual learning aids, and flexible workspace arrangements.3. Home and Personal Use: Ideal for managing schedules, making message boards, and building imaginative play places for children.Retail and Commercial Spaces: Businesses may display promotional brochures, menu boards, or interactive displays to engage consumers.Expert Perspectives: The Future of Functional Wall Solutions"With the launch of our Magnetic Chalkboard Paint and the upgraded Super Magnetic Paint, we are redefining what's possible for interactive surfaces," stated Sonia Bueno, Sales Manager from Smarter Surfaces. "These products provide the ideal blend of flexibility, functionality, and ease of use, making them the perfect choice for businesses, educators, and creative professionals looking to optimize their workspaces."Smarter Surfaces has long been recognized as a pioneer in surface innovation, and these newest developments demonstrate the company's dedication to pushing the frontiers of high-performance wall solutions.How to Purchase and Receive Expert Support :Magnetic Chalkboard Paint and the improved Super Magnetic Paint are now available for purchase at the online store For those unsure about which product to purchase, Smarter Surfaces offers:Free expert consultation through video call, live chat, or phone.Provide step-by-step application guides and volume discounts for larger projects. Contact Smarter Surfaces for more information about the product, professional advice, and installation instructions.About Smarter SurfacesSmarter Surfaces is a worldwide pioneer in innovative surface solutions, focusing on magnetic, dry-erase, and projection coatings. With a focus on quality, effectiveness, and sustainability, the company provides high-performance solutions that convert ordinary walls into interactive, collaborative spaces. Smarter Surfaces' solutions are trusted by businesses, schools, designers, and innovators throughout the world.

